What is the Best Age Gap Between Siblings?

Many parents fall into the trap of overthinking things when they plan to start a family. One of the most common occurrences in this instance is trying to determine the best possible age gap between siblings to minimize potential squabbles and differences the toddlers may have while growing up.

What Age Gap is the Best Age Gap Between Siblings

Trying to figure out the best time to have another child, is something you shouldn’t put too much thought into. There is never a perfect time to have second toddler. Sure, there are pros and cons to each variant and it’s understandable that most parents cannot decide easily. The choice you make will depend a lot on your lifestyle and the family dynamic in general.

12 – 18 Month Sibling Age Gap

This is a relatively sound choice and a very common one among parents. Boys and girls that have a closer age gap are known to be less prone to sibling rivalry. This usually means the kids will play well together and that’s something every parent loves to see. When the child is very young they do haven’t developed a strong sense of identity, so jealousy doesn’t happen at that age. In short, they are happy to have playmates at all times. In addition to his factor, parents may choose to have a sibling age gap under two years simply because of the practicality and benefits that come with it. One toddlers have a small age game between them, one parent can, say, remain at home until the kids are grown up enough to go to school. In other words, this move can cut childcare costs and that is not to be sneezed at.

Two-Year Age Sibling Age Gap

It is frequently recommended by obstetricians to wait at least 18 months before the mother’s next pregnancy, because it’s the best for the new baby’s health. Another huge benefit here is that the two-year age gap builds up to be quite amazing as your children get older. They start forming a powerful bond, enjoying playtime and generally spending time together, and yet at the same time they have their unique interests and identities. On the downside, the added frustration here is that parents who choose this particular age gap are faced with one of the toughest parenting challenges – dealing with the “Terrible Twos.” As it turns out, sibling rivalry is practically at its height during these years. The toddler who is developing a sense of identity; oh yeah, and at this stage they just love to use the word “No.”

Five Years Gap Sibling Age Gap

Going for the gap of five years (or more) is kind of a cool choice to make. This is an option for parents who to make the most out of the baby and preschooler years of both children. You get to completely enjoy the baby years of the youngest. And the great thing is that those baby years will pass when the next toddler arrives; by that time the kid will settled into school. Also, parents are more likely to be less worried about little problems when they have experienced additional years of parenthood, before having the next kid. And being relaxed when handling problems, especially parenting problems, is very important. All those sleepless nights, and tantrums you experienced with the first kid are far behind, so now you have more energy to deal with and enjoy the newborn. Since your older kid is a bit grown up now, and is at school, there’s a huge amount of time to devote to the baby.

The best part is that the older kid is more mature by now and may enjoy getting involved and helping with his younger brother or sister.

Making the Decision About Sibling Age Gaps

It’s not an easy decision for most parents. As we’ve said before, it should not be much of a burden, but if you’re really having trouble deciding then just ask yourself (and your partner) a few simple questions:

Do you guys feel physically and emotionally capable of taking care of another baby?

Does this affect finances to the point where life will be too difficult? Will you be able to afford stuff like daycare, if your job demands this? How long will you be able to stay away from work?

Do both of you want this? Ask your husband if he wants another child? Make sure you are know what you want personally. Both of you being on the same wavelength is crucial before welcoming of another toddler into the world.

Will you have time to take care of both kids, and yourself?

Answering these questions may not bring you magically to a direct and simple solution, albeit they could make it easier for you to make a choice. The most important thing is to be understanding towards everyone involved in this. You are a family. Everyone has a say, and make sure you take the time to make the decision and not rush into things if you have uncertainties or doubts.