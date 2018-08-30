Naming Your Toddlers: Unique Baby Names 2017/2018

For a majority of young parents, giving a name for their little boy or girl is one of the biggest challenges. While some moms and dads tend to make the choice rather quickly, for others this particular decision can stretch across several months of ideas, discussions and suggestions. There is a variety of baby names out there. Some parents can even get a little obsessed with certain baby names, although others choose to go with baby names that are extremely rare and unusual. Of course, if you are simply looking for unique baby names, and you are still in two minds (or even three minds), then you might consider having a gander at some of the following choices below.

Take your time, and then take your pick.

Unique Baby Names You Will Probably Like

BASIL – This is a name for parents who have their heart set on giving their kid a proper, royal treatment.While some may associate this name with cooking and their favorite meals, in Greece, the basil means “regal.”

CASPER – When you start delving into the history of this particular name, you’ll find that it’s used in Scandinavia for Jasper. More importantly perhaps, it is used to for the term “treasurer” in Persian. It also another word for gemstone in the English language.

REMINGTON – In all honesty, Remington is name that really isn’t that popular anymore. However, it is a name that leads Remi or Remy, which let’s face it, is one of the coolest nicknames of all time.

JAYDEN – It just sounds awesome. Interestingly enough this word means “thankful” in Hebrew. However, at some point every kid is going to be excited knowing that he is named after a Power Ranger.

CORA – Straight from Greek mythology, Cora was the daughter of the Greek God, Zeus. The popularity of the name Cora has increased, especially following the release of the UK TV show “Downton Abbey.” The character bearing this name is both headstrong and beautiful; all you want your daughter to be.

CORDELIA – Looking for a name that sounds classic or traditional? If that’s the case, Cordelia, an old Celtic name, is no doubt a solid choice for you.

ESTHER – This name, meaning ‘star’ is one of the significant figures in the Old Testament. Esther was one of the top 50 names around a hundred years ago but is used sparsely now.

ESMERALDA – For parents who prefer Spanish or Portuguese names. Esmeralda means emerald. Also, if you’re keen on using baby names similar to celebrity parents, you should know that Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling named his daughter Esmeralda.

EMBER – Something that is short and easy to remember. At the same time, it feels like there’s passion behind the word, so it could very well be the best just right for your girl.

VEDA – If you are on the lookout for unique baby names, Veda is definitely one of them. It sounds great and just rolls off the tongue. It has a religious connotation resonance, albeit it is a favorite among contemporary parents. The word itself means ‘origin’ and ‘popularity’.

WINTER – Very popular as of late, even in non-English countries. That’s right, there’s something unusually appealing about this word. As for big-time celebs, we do know that Sea Parker and Nicole Ritchie gave this name to their daughters. There’s a bit of a bonus here for parents who are fans of Game of Thrones – seriously, the Stark motto “Winter is coming…” will sound even more awesome now.

YARITZA – It’s a name frequently used in both Spain and Portugal. It simply means ‘butterfly’. There’s nothing more to add really. Gorgeous name. Sounds exotic. You’ll like it, and the kid will like it. Case closed.

Baby Names Given to Celebrities

Many parents will jump at the chance to have celebrity names for their newborn babies. In this day and age, there are so many celebrities out there with cool names. Not only that, but quite a lot of these celebrities are now parents as well, and they have given some pretty awesome names to their own children, so you can always draw inspiration from that if you find it to be a difficult choice. Once again, your goal here is to choose an name that doesn’t just sound cool, but also has some sort of meaning that agrees with you. And yeah, you are looking for a unique baby name, remember? So, avoid generic names.

