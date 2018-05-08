Tomb Raider: Here’s How Kick-Ass Moms Are Represented in Video Games

Being a parent is never easy, so it ain’t any easier for superheroes. You may or may not have heard of Rhiana Pratchett. She is an accomplished writer, currently penning the new Tomb Raider games. Rhianna has already worked on excellent games such as Heavenly Sword, Mirror’s Edge (EA), Overlord (Codemasters) and so on. Apart from working on such fabulous games, Rhianna Pratchett is one of the most influential female writers in gaming. She is working on a new project, and is polishing the well-known character Lara Croft. This time around, Lara isn’t just a bad-ass adventurer, she’s also a kick-ass mom. That’s right, and as kick-ass moms go, Lara is more than ready to, well, kick plenty of ass!



One of the most interesting things about the Tomb Raider video game series, is that the public was always kind of used to the over-sexualised heroine from the past. The new direction of the Tomb Raider series, coupled with Rhianna’s writing has given a new shape to heroine known as Lara croft. Pointing towards such examples as the new God of War game, Rhianna says that that video games tend to focus on dads. This is because game designers and game developers are now all grown-up and have families of their own. Naturally, they want to tell the stories of how they handle parenting. As opposed to the dad-oriented trends, Rhianna wants to shift the focus a bit more towards what it means to be a mom these days. Yep, you guessed it, Lara is now a mother and mothers can kick ass too.

“That was one I kind of threw out there as a thought exercise partly as a reaction to the fact that there are so many father stories being explored in games,” she said. “As developers themselves become fathers, [they] start thinking perhaps a little bit more deeply about the world and their place in it. There are very few mother stories. Mothers–and this goes for film and TV as well as games–they often tend to be absent or dead or missing.

“We’ve had a lot of what gets called the ‘dad-ification’ of games. You don’t really see moms in games, especially not kick-ass moms in games. [Lara Croft as a mom is] one of the things that I thought could be one interesting avenue to explore,” Pratchett explained. “I am not a mom and not likely to be a mom, but I have friends who are mothers and I obviously have a mother. I find it very interesting and powerful in itself. And I think the challenges of being a mother, while still being a superhero, are really interesting.”

But kick-ass moms are not the only focus here. The character has been given more depth than ever before. You can read the full story and interview with Rhianna at Gamespot.