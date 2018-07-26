Toddler Nosebleeds: What to Do and How to Stop Them

First thing is first. In order to know what you should do when you encounter toddler nose bleeds, you need to know what the causes are.

Here’s Why Toddler Nose Bleeds Occur

There’s a mix of factors at play here, when it comes to toddler nosebleeds. Have a look below:

Toddler’s nature – Yep, first of all, it’s the toddler’s nature. Like with all things in life really. Small kids, babies or toddlers are frequently clumsy while walking, running or jumping. They are also damnably curious about everything, which of course is a good thing. However, as a result they tend to overestimate themselves during these first years of their lives. So, yeah, as most moms probably know already, kids just smack themselves, they hit themselves accidentally or just bump into things – furniture, toys, other kids, etc.

Treating Toddler Nose Bleeds

What of the most frequent questions all moms keep asking is: how to handle or nosebleeds in children. For one thing, the parent should not panic. Being calm is very important and it’s the first step, because our children look up to us as adults and how we handle any situation or crisis is a huge part of that and huge part of being a good and responsible parent. So, yeah, first make sure you set the right role model there. Next off, here’s what you can do to put a stop to bleeding in your child’s nose:

The child must be upright – Once the kid is upright, gently tilt their head forward a bit. Once they lean the head back that may cause blood to run down their throat. This tastes bad, so possible reactions might include coughing, or even vomiting. Do not be alarmed that is completely normal. Pinch soft part of the nose (right below the nasal bridge) – The kid should breathe through their mouth as you pinch this part of the nose – you can also ask the toddlers to do this by themselves if they are old enough, of course. Maintain pressure for 10 minutes – The simple fact is that when you stop the blood too early, the child’s nose can start bleeding again. So apply pressure for about 10 minutes and it should help. Applying ice – Apply ice to the bridge of the nose to reduce blood flow. It’s a known method that can work rather well.

Once the nose has stopped bleeding. Things should be okay. However, if nose bleeds are way to frequent, it might be time to visit the pediatric ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist.