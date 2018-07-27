Understanding Boys and Girls Growth Charts

It’s hard to keep track of everything when you become a mom. Apart from worrying about the child’s health, moms and future moms (and dads, of course) are keen on keep track of the toddler’s growth process. To understand this process more easily, the toddler growth chart was invented, but sadly such a chart may appear confusing at first glance. So, let’s try and break this down and help you on your journey through motherhood.

What Are Growth Charts?

Growth charts represent graphs that are utilized to mark a toddler’s measurements. With the specific info outlined on the growth chart parents can keep track the child’s rate of growth over time – typically, specified in months and years. This way moms and dads have a solid overview of the toddler’s rate of growth and how those stats compare to his/her peer group. Usually kid growth charts begin at 2 years of age and are used to monitor length for age, weight for age, weight for height, and BMI (body mass index: a calculation utilizing the toddler’s weight, height, and gender).

Reading the Charts

Okay, reading the charts isn’t too complicated. For example, if your boy is two years old and she weighs 27 pounds. To discover what his percentiles are, you can kick off with the CDC growth chart for boys from birth to 36 months. Most charts, like this one, will show the age at the top and bottom of the displayed grid and length and weight are typically shown on the left side and the right side of the same grid. Usually, curves on the chart denote the percentiles for length-for-age and weight-for-age. Here’s how to read them:

Locate the toddler’s age at the bottom, then draw a vertical line on the chart, from the top to the bottom. Next, check the child’s weight on the right side of the chart, 27 for instance, and draw a horizontal line (from left to right). Next, locate the exact spot where the two lines cross each other. Last but not least, locate the curve that’s the closest to this particular cross section, then follow it up and to the right all the way to the number that corresponds to the kid’s percentile.

Percentiles

When visiting the doctor with your toddler, usually measurements are taken, including weight, height and head circumference. The doctor then tells the measuring results to the parents, using inches and pounds. In addition, the percentiles will be revealed for each measurement.

Simply put, the percentile number signifies that your toddler exceeds that percentage of children her/his age for that measurement.

Make Your Own Boys Growth Charts and Girls Growth Charts

Keeping an eye the growth of the little one can easily be done between doctor visits. Template growth charts can be found online. Now, there are many examples online, so you just need to opt for the right now. When the child is developing and growing healthy and normally, there’s a few choices to make depending on age. If we’re talking about infants or toddlers (up to age 2), then you can use the World Health Organization (WHO) growth charts. These were created in accordance with the international standard that was adopted back in 2006. Now, if you have kids who are two years old or older, you may look at the growth charts created by the National Center for Health Statistics (revised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back in 2000).