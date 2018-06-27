Keep the Toddlers Healthy With These Awesome Breakfast Ideas

Your kids need to stay healthy. The simplest way to improve and maintain your kids’ health is to make sure they eat properly. This doesn’t just involve fruits, mean and fried eggs. There’s a bit more to it than that. Of course, everyone knows, breakfast is indeed a very important meal. Nay, it’s the most important meal of the day, especially for growing kids. Take the time to try out some of these awesome toddler breakfast ideas, that are simple and very healthy for your children.

Mini Muffins

Mini muffins are the tastiest thing ever. They are also the easiest thing in the world to make. With all of the enticing flavors that are available out there, try blueberry. Why? Well, it’s because it is rather healthy and is a pretty safe bet for the children. One of the coolest things about muffins is that they freeze beautifully, and get even tastier after that. Apart from the blueberry muffins, you can also try raisin muffins.

Mini Waffle Sandwiches

Try out a peanut butter sandwich made with two whole-grain toaster waffles. First off, go to the frozen section of your grocery store, take a few miniature waffles for the toddlers. The miniature waffles may be served as quite a treat. Now, although the mini waffles are not as thick as the full-size ones, you could say that they are a great way for your toddlers to get their breakfast. Just put honey or maple syrup to add a dash of sweetness and there you go. If you wish, you can also give the organic whole grain version a try.

Cinnamon Banana Pancakes

Cinnamon banana pancakes are even tastier than they sound. They are absolutely fabulous for toddlers. They are also a particularly inventive way of using overripe bananas. Best of all these are grain-free and gluten-free. More importantly, they contain quite a lot of protein. One bit of advice; most moms and dads will automatically pour maple syrup on these, but you should know that they are already crammed with sugar (bananas have a lot of it). What you could do is add just a bit of peanut butter on the top. You can check out the complete recipe right this way.

Healthy Bars

It might sound a little too easy or too simple, but it’s very true. You can use packaged granola bar and pair it a variety of fruits or even milk and yogurt. For example, you can try the Peanut Butter Cookie Larabars, that are made from 3 ingredients: peanuts, dates, and salt. The best way so ti just make your own bars. Here’s a few you can try:

More Healthy Toddler Breakfast Ideas

If these recipes and breakfast ideas are not enough for you, just take a look below and learn even more about how to feed your toddlers and babies in the morning: