Best and Cutest Toddler Backpacks

You have been a mom to your little one and you’ve watched how your baby has grown. In the process you have carried all of the baby’s necessities in your own travel bag or have simply been using the baby stroller for the past couple of years. Well, since the toddler can stand, walk and run on his/her own two feet, now it’s time for them to get their own backpack. It’s actually kind of a cool moment. Parents see their toddler mature to a point where they can carry their own little things. Having their own bag for the outdoors, as they stroll or play in the park with their little friends. As this particular moment arrives, you might want to take time to make your choice, because there are so many cool backpacks out there. Of course, make sure the toddler takes part in the selection process. That way both the parents and the toddler will be happy.

Now, the first thing you’ll be facing is sizes and measurements. Not ever toddler is the same in that regard. Some children’s backpacks might be too small, some might be way to big. Despite that, making the choice is actually easier than you think.

Why Toddler Backpacks Are Important

For starters, if your toddler gets a backpack that is their own, he or she will start to feel important and grown-up. In other words, it’s going to boost the toddler’s self-confidence. The beauty of it is that, as a parent, you of course can restrict the amount of things and toys they carry around. Psychologically speaking, it is important for children to focus on a small number of objects. The less, the better. Instead of having a 150 favorite toys, they will build an entire fictional world around one or two toys. Also, they will usually make the choice themeselves. You don’t have to bother doing that, they know what toys are their favorite. And now that they have their own backpack, they will make the choice easily.

What Kind of Toddler Backpacks Are Out There

When making the choice about which backpack is best for your toddler, just think small and think practical. The cuter, the better. Remember, even though they are toddlers, they are going to want to decide what kind of backpack they want. Also, the good news is that backpacks with lower prices, can turn out to be as useful and helpful as expensive backpacks.

ONIVA Turismo Insulated Cooler Backpack

Parents who wish to go with quality and style above all else, then the ONIVA Turismo Insulated Cooler Backpack is the right choice without question. It bears all the bells and whistles every backpack should have, with two big insulated interior compartments and non-slip, comfy backpack straps. In addition, there’s multi-use mesh pocket with reinforced base and drawstring closure and hidden zippered pocket for various items. There’s also a removable insulated water bottle holder, coupled with an adjustable shoulder strap.

Fenrici Backpack for Kids

A durable, they have multiple useful pockets and a laptop sleeve… Basically, if this wasn’t a backpack for kids, you’d swear it was for adults. It’s definitely a solid choice by any standard. You can find the Fenrici backpack for kids right here. It’s comfortable, practical and with a very simple and yet appealing design. It can be used as your toddler’s first backpack, or indeed as the very first backpack for kindergarten or school.

Gator Halfpack

Okay, now in all honesty, who would say ‘no’ to this spiky and plushy little thing. The prickly alligator-style backpack will no doubt appeal to the little one. Hell, it appeals to us and we’re grown ups (or we’d like to think so). Anyways, the backpack has a very fair price and once your toddler starts to wear it, the other kids will be so jealous.

Teeny Turtle Backpack

When you think about it, toddler’s do not need to carry too much stuff. This is a very small, and yet extremely practical little backpack to basically carry a tiny water bottle for the young one, in addition to a couple of small toys… that’s it. Simplicity at its best. The Teeny Turtle Backpack comes with a “safety rein,” should you want to keep your toddler near by. Oh yeah, and did we mention that the price is more than fair – you can grab the item over at ToysRUs.com.

Wildkin Olive Kids Trains, Planes And Trucks Backpack

Just how adorable is this? This is definitely the perfect choice if your kid is obsessed with trains, planes and so on. The design is cute and appeals to kids instantly, especially boys. The Wildkin Olive backpack is larger than previous versions of the same bag – also suitable for toddlers aged between 3 and 6. With adjustable straps, a practical front pocket, food-safe fabric, and other cool features, it will be a welcomed addition for both you and your toddler during outdoor activities. Grab the backpack right here.