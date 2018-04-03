Today it can be tough deciding if the most popular toys are really good enough for your kids. Naturally, the best baby and toddler toys are those that help growth and development. Your little one needs to develop brain activity and work on motor skills. So, these amazing toys are the perfect way to get started. Also, remember that kids needs to explore the environment, so it’s a good idea to keep the toys simple, so as not to distract them from other things in life.

Melissa & Doug Chunky Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Safari

As we said, some of the best baby and toddler toys are those that revolve around the simplest of ideas. The Melissa & Doug Chunky Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Safari, for example, comes in 20 fit-together pieces, which will help your kid develop fine-motor skills, counting, and animal recognition. Your child is going to have fun while sorting and matching the pieces.

Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym

When it comes to toys and little toddlers and their growth, you cannot go wrong with the classics such as the Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym, which provides ample ways for your baby to play: lay and play, tummy time, sit and play, or take along. Music sounds whenever the piano keys are hit, and activity toys keep little hands entertained.

Black Panther Action Figure

There are so many awesome things that come from Disney and Marvel. We’re not just talking about cartoons, but for years, Disney has furnished the world with some of the best baby and toddler toys. Of course, with the recent release of the blockbuster flick, Black Panther, you know what your kids will be talking about. You get bet your wallet that the kid is going to want to his/her mitts on this cool action figure. The Black Panther march into battle and defeat Wakanda. Since we’re in Marvel territory, you might also want to consider these cool Marvel-themed superhero costumes for your children.

Sesame Street: Tickle Me Elmo

Alrighty, moms and dads, there’s absolutely no denying that the ‘Tickle me Elmo‘ is still one of the most sought after toys even to this day (and it was a huge seller back in the 90s). Seriously, it’s already one of the most popular toys in 2018. Of course, the toy has been redesigned for the current generation of kids and toddlers. Your children will go crazy over the giggles and tickles.

Best Baby and Toddler Toys, Smart Toys and Gadgets

We live in a day and age where technology supplies us with all sorts of cool inventions, and once you start digging, you’ll notice that some of them are really kind of cool and high-tech. In fact, most of them are so cool, you’d probably want to grab those toys yourself and have some fun with them as well. After all if you truly want to get the coolest, best baby and toddler toys, you ought to remember that we do in fact live in an age of gadgets. As you can see they are pretty damn captivating.