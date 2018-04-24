Star Wars Toys That’ll Make Both Dads and Toddlers Happy

Moms are fully aware just how much dads love Star Wars and how much they want to pass that love onto their toddlers. So, perhaps when you consider buying your kids a gift for their birthday, or when you want to see them bond even more with their Star Wars-obsessed father, then consider all these truly delightful Star Wars toys.

Star Wars Toys – Plush Heaven

You cannot go wrong with Star Wars plushies. No matter if you prefer latest generation of movies from Disney, the prequels, or the classic Star Wars trilogy character roster, your toddlers will be delighted to play with them all. Seriously, if you’re kids aren’t interested in typical Star Wars toys or figurines, they’ll no doubt adore these.

Chewbacca Pillow Buddy

For most kids nowadays, Chewbacca turns out to be their absolutely favorite character from the Star Wars universe. And why the hell not? He is by far the cutest and cuddliest character, and they make some adorable Chewie figurines and plushies. There are a lot of Star Wars toys out there, but let’s face it, Chewie makes the best pillow buddy (apart from little Yoda, of course).

Playskool Star Wars Galactic Heroes BB-8 Adventure Base

Okay, when your toddlers see this, they’ll bound to have one of those adorable jaw-dropping kid moments. You’ll get Star Wars Galactic Heroes figures and playsets, as the battle between the Resistance and the First Order continues. Grab the BB-8 Adventure Base here.

LEGO Star Wars Doodle Activity Book

Time for a bit of drawing and coloring? That’s right, what better place to start than in the Star Wars universe. Okay, so this doesn’t exactly qualify as a Star Wars toy per see, but you can see where we’re coming from. The LEGO Star Wars Doodle Activity Book is an positively awesome addition to your toddler’s collection of lovely Star Wars themed items.

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder by Radio Flyer

If you’re prepared to give your kids the Star Wars surprise of their childhood, then the two-seater, child-sized landspeeder (Ages 4+) is the way to go. It’s from the classic Star Wars: A New Hope movie, and it goes up to 5mph. In addition, there’s an interactive dash with illuminations and sound effects from the flick.

Star Wars Squeeze Water Toys

Star Wars water squeeze toys is probably something that’ll make any toddler happy. Just throw them into the pool or bath and watch them have the best fun ever. Check out Star Wars Squeeze Water Toys right here.