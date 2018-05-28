Smash Cakes Make Adults Party Like They Are Kids

That moment has finally arrived. The toddler is going to have his very first birthday, and you’re going to want to celebrate properly. When the big day arrives, one of the best things to do is to throw a little party and, of course, make a smash cake. This is not a typical birthday cake. What makes the smash cake special is how it looks. Don’t get confused by its size. It’s meant to be cute and small; rather like your little toddler.

How to Make Smash Cakes

First thing’s first, you’re going to want to know the basics when making smash cakes. So, here’s a good place to start:

Of course, you might think: “the baby is too little to know what the hell is going on.” As much as that’s true, it’s also very much self-evident that these dandy little smash cake parties are actually for parents mainly. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that. And just how will the baby react to its very first little b-day cake. How do you think, but enjoying one of its very first sweet treats. Oh yes, and the happy baby also gets to smear the cake all over his/her face. What’s more fun than that?

Naturally, this means the parents and friends will get all the memorable family photos to share via Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

Smash Cakes Can be Decorated in All Sorts of Cool Ways

Before you set out to make smash cakes for the toddler’s first birthday, you should know that there are some truly awesome ways to do that. For starters, have a look at these cool decorations:

The Fun Never Stops

The ideas are practically endless when it comes to smash cakes. These days, it’s the dads that worship the Marvel and DC Comics superheros long before the kid gets a chance. So, that means it’s the perfect opportunity for dad to make a Superhero Smash Cake for the toddler.

Have a gander at these.

