Romantic Food and Dinner Recipes and Ideas

When you’re a mom, it’s often difficult to manage every single task, chore or obligation. Every day means more work, more chores and more decision making. When a baby arrives, things can indeed get hectic. However, at the end of the day, what’s holding all the pieces together in any household (in any family) is a powerful and stable relationship. Sometimes moms and dads need just need a breather and what better way to do that than have a lovely, quiet, and romantic dinner. Here are some cool and easy romantic dinner ideas and recipes for parents.

Create Your Own Romantic Dinner Ideas

Here’s the first thing you have to realize. It doesn’t matter if you have been together for years. Think like you’re going on a date. So, when you prepare dinner, try to make an effort and both of you should see it that way. To get you started, here are some great romantic dinner ideas:

Remember you have to think like you’re on a date, so it’s going to be a nice evening and, of course, dinner for two.

Romantic Dinner Ideas And Dinner-for-Two Recipes

Before we dig into specific recipes, you might want to check out some of these great date night recipes. As we said, you should make an effort. Even so, do not spend too much time on complicated recipes and preparation. This night is not about that. It’s really about the parents experiencing a lovely romantic moment together. So, keep things simple and easy:

Now let’s dig into the recipes:

Truffle Oil Roast Salmon and Mushrooms

Once again, simplicity is the key. Don’t think too much about how to make it. Find the easiest recipe in the world, and kick off. Try the Truffle Oil Roast and Mushrooms for starters.

Almond-Crusted Pork Loin with Red Wine Raisins

What makes a great recipe and awesome food even greater and more awesome? The answer is simple: wine. When you take the time to soak raisins in red wine, not only will it make them go amazingly with pork loin, but hey, you’ll also have wine with dinner (hm, and while cooking – just don’t get too tipsy, remember you’re going on a date with your hubby/wife). Grab the recipe here.

Roasted Pork with a Raspberry Gastrique

No, no, don’t worrry, this is not anything too tough or intimidating. This is kind of a raspberry sweet and sour sauce. It’s very easy to make and is tasty as hell. Grab the recipe here.

Butternut Squash Spaghetti

This is a freakin’ classic. You can’t go wrong with spaghetti in general. The winter squash, savory sausage, and punchy sage make all the difference in this meal. It won’t take you too long to prepare and trust us when we say that you will enjoy the hell out of it.