How to Choose Probiotics For Your Kids In 2018

We all want what’s best for our kids, especially when it comes to food and health-related matters. When your toddlers are growing up, they normally require a certain amount of protein as well as vitamins (a huge variety of vitamins, in fact). Foods that have a lot of protein and vitamins help with your kids’ immune system. In addition to that though, parents should consider adding probiotics to your child’s food sources. Selecting probiotics for kids is very important. In fact, research has shown that probiotics contain a mix of live, beneficial bacteria, and as such are extremely good for battling and preventing serious intestinal inflammation. In contrast, Antibiotics can kill both bad and good bacteria.

Best Probiotics for Your Kids

It’s been known for a while now that foods are the ultimate and best sources of probiotics. It’s best because they are natural. Check out some of the following foods, if you want your kids to get their dosage of natural probiotics:

Yogurt: The first and most obvious natural probiotic is yogurt. It actually helps reduce diarrhea, which can be caused by antibiotics. Its also known for relieving irritable bowel syndrome. Kids who are unable tolerate milk products may not have any trouble with yogurt because it has bacteria that breaks down the lactose.

Unpasteurized sauerkraut: Shredded sour cabbage. Stuffed with vitamins and probiotics. It contains bacteria on the surface of the cabbage, which ferment the natural sugars into lactic acid (lactic acid prevents growth of harmful microbes).

Kefir: Extremely good for the human body and is tolerated by kids who are lactose intolerant. Improves digestion, in addition to protecting against infections.

Buttermilk: This has vitamin B12, calcium and other minerals. A well-known source for probiotics.

Cheeses: Mozzarella, gouda, cheddar, and cottage cheese – all proven to be pretty descent probiotics.

If that’s still not enough for ya, to get more probiotics for your kids, try other sources:

gherkins

kombucha (a fermented tea drink)

fermented vegetables

kimchi

fermented soya bean products such as tempeh and natto

miso

Apart from sticking to food sources, you can try other things. Probiotics can also be found as supplements. Before you do this, it’s crucial to know which one to use for your kids.

Choosing the Right Probiotics For Your Kids

Probiotics are available in a variety of forms – capsules, powders etc. Try some of the following suggestions:

Strains: Make sure to select the precise and right strain of microorganism for best results. Examine a product’s genus (eg: Lactobacillus), species (eg: rhamnosus) as well as strain designation. Try using a mix of L. Casei, L. Rhamnosus, and S.boulardii (research proved that this particular combination has the most effective probiotics).

Example: Should your kid be have diarrhea due to an antibiotics treatment, seek out a probiotic with at least one of these strains: Lactobacillus reuteri protectis, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Saccharomyces boulardii. If the child has eczema, it’s could give them a probiotic with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG strain, bifidobacterium lactis and lactobacillus acidophilus.

Dose: For any probiotics consumption always make sure you consult the child’s doctor, but usually dosages are between 5 to 10 billion CFUs per day.