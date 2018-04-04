Pregnant Celebrities 2018: Who’s Due This Year?

It would appear folks that the year 2018 is going to bring another wave of cheerful toddlers in the realm of pregnant celebrities. Recently, we’ve also met a few celeb moms who did not shy away from motherhood, even at a later stage in their lives.

Hugh Grant and Anna Ebernstein

It’s been announced that well-known English actor Hugh Grant is expecting his 5th child with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. This is going to be their third child together. They are parents to a 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old. As far as pregnant celebrities go, these are as classy as they can get.

Pete Wentz And Meagan Camper



Looks like the bassist of Fall Out Boy and his girlfriend are expecting a newborn. They revealed the news about Meagan’s pregnancy via Instagram on New Year’s Day. “Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: coming to our family in 2018 … love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint,” Wentz said as he shared a snapshot of his two kids.

Eva Longoria And Jose Baston

More pregnant celebrities incoming! Actress Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston recently revealed that they are going to have their first child together—and that’s it’s going to be a baby boy. This will be the first child for Longoria, while Baston has four children from his previous relationship with Natalia Esperon.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Singer John Legend and American model Chrissy Teigen came out into the public and unveiled the good news – that they will be having their second child together, following Luna Simone Stephens (back in April 2016). Teigen made this news public on November 21 by posting a cute Instagram video accompanied by her 1-year-old daughter.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Well, if you’re a Victoria secret model glamour and fame will no doubt follow you, which is pretty much the case for the enticing Miranda Kerr. Lately though, she has also been showing up in public, bearing good news – she married Evan Spiegel back in May last year, and now they are expecting their first child together. This is going to be Spiegel’s first child, but Kerr’s second – she already has a 6-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict

Sister sitcom star Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict uncovered the news on November 8 last year, that they are now awaiting the birth of their. The scoop arrived via Instagram when Mowry shared a photo of Hardrict, which showed a cute little baby bump.

Sam Claflin And Laura Haddock

Joining the list of pregnant celebrities is Hunger Games star Sam Claflin. He recently spread the word that his wife is going to give birth to the couple’s second child. They are already parents to a son, who was born back in January 2016.

Princess Kate and Prince William

❤ A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on Apr 3, 2018 at 11:59pm PDT

Keeping an eye on pregnant celebrities of 2018? Sure, you are. Of course, in case you were unaware, the Royals are also expecting a newborn pretty soon. That’s right, Princess Kate and Prince William will be bringing their third child into the world in April, 2018, as revealed by Kensington Palace. They already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Hilarie Burton And Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The handsome Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan married his lovely wife Hilarie Burton back in 2014, and now he managed to let the news slip during the Emmy Awards red carpet that Hilarie is pregnant. If you were ever wondering how pregnant celebrities break the news, well, here’s how. Jeffrey simply could not contain his excitement so he spilled the beans and then confessed on Instagram with the following post: “After all these years [Hilarie’s] come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.”