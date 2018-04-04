Pregnant Celebrities 2018: Who’s Due This Year?

It would appear folks that the year 2018 is going to bring another wave of cheerful toddlers in the realm of pregnant celebrities. Recently, we’ve also met a few celeb moms who did not shy away from motherhood, even at a later stage in their lives.
Hugh Grant and Anna Ebernstein
It’s been announced that well-known English actor Hugh Grant is expecting his 5th child with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. This is going to be their third child together. They are parents to a 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old. As far as pregnant celebrities go, these are as classy as they can get.
Pete Wentz And Meagan Camper
Looks like the bassist of Fall Out Boy and his girlfriend are expecting a newborn. They revealed the news about Meagan’s pregnancy via Instagram on New Year’s Day. “Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: coming to our family in 2018 … love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint,” Wentz said as he shared a snapshot of his two kids.
Eva Longoria And Jose Baston
More pregnant celebrities incoming! Actress Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston recently revealed that they are going to have their first child together—and that’s it’s going to be a baby boy. This will be the first child for Longoria, while Baston has four children from his previous relationship with Natalia Esperon.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
I am so happy to announce my role as Creative Consultant for the @PampersPure Collection. We’ve been a Pampers family since the day Luna was born and will be with baby boy too. I immediately fell in love with this new collection of diapers and wipes that offers pure protection that works. They protect like only Pampers can, they’re gentle on Luna’s tush and the diaper prints are so cute! Hello, look at Luna’s little llama butt! Can’t wait to share more with you about this exciting product #PampersPurePartner #LlamaButt
Singer John Legend and American model Chrissy Teigen came out into the public and unveiled the good news – that they will be having their second child together, following Luna Simone Stephens (back in April 2016). Teigen made this news public on November 21 by posting a cute Instagram video accompanied by her 1-year-old daughter.
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Well, if you’re a Victoria secret model glamour and fame will no doubt follow you, which is pretty much the case for the enticing Miranda Kerr. Lately though, she has also been showing up in public, bearing good news – she married Evan Spiegel back in May last year, and now they are expecting their first child together. This is going to be Spiegel’s first child, but Kerr’s second – she already has a 6-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict
Thanks to all who came out to celebrate with @coryhardrict and myself for our #bohemian #themed #babyshower 🌿 This truly was one of the best nights ever! Thank you @mindyweiss for always making my dreams come to life! Can’t wait to share the intimate details on @tiamowryquickfix and the surprise from @coryhardrict that made me turn into a sap! Video comes out this Friday on @tiamowryquickfix 🍼 #boho #love #tiamowryquickfix #family #babygirl
Sister sitcom star Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict uncovered the news on November 8 last year, that they are now awaiting the birth of their. The scoop arrived via Instagram when Mowry shared a photo of Hardrict, which showed a cute little baby bump.
Sam Claflin And Laura Haddock
Joining the list of pregnant celebrities is Hunger Games star Sam Claflin. He recently spread the word that his wife is going to give birth to the couple’s second child. They are already parents to a son, who was born back in January 2016.
Princess Kate and Prince William
Keeping an eye on pregnant celebrities of 2018? Sure, you are. Of course, in case you were unaware, the Royals are also expecting a newborn pretty soon. That’s right, Princess Kate and Prince William will be bringing their third child into the world in April, 2018, as revealed by Kensington Palace. They already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Hilarie Burton And Jeffrey Dean Morgan
As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions. And he’s self aware enough to know his track record for “spilling the beans” isn’t so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl’s birth. But before I do that, there’s something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying….. It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking. And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies. I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us. So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive. So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours. Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.
The handsome Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan married his lovely wife Hilarie Burton back in 2014, and now he managed to let the news slip during the Emmy Awards red carpet that Hilarie is pregnant. If you were ever wondering how pregnant celebrities break the news, well, here’s how. Jeffrey simply could not contain his excitement so he spilled the beans and then confessed on Instagram with the following post: “After all these years [Hilarie’s] come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.”