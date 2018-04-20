Practical and Time-Saving Makeup Hacks for Moms

Someone told me the other day: “I’m not going through motherhood, I’m galloping…” Becoming a mom is a blessing, but it can often get very intense if you’re losing time on routines. You have a steady job, a toddler and a home that needs organizing. When moms ask themselves exactly where does all the time go, well, the answer to that is usually ‘makeup’. There’s nothing else for it: have a look at some of these awesome and time-saving makeup hacks for moms.

Employ Makeup Shields, And Protect Base Makeup

These days quite a lot of women prefer wearing eyeshadow every day. Bear in mind that, this is a good thing, It’s an exceptionally good thing especially for moms who want to get rid of clean up time. Best of all, the shield protects the foundation and concealer, which you applied first. As far as hacks for moms go, this one is tremendous; a real time saver. There’s also the option to hold a card (ID or a credit card) under the lower lashes (neat trick, huh). In addition, you can look for more cool advice in the video below:

A Quick Wave ‘Goodbye’ to Those Dark Circles

These days both men and women have to go through a never-ending battle with dark circles. Covering them may not be easy, but it’s doable. This is one of those hacks for moms you’re gonna want to use often. There is a way to utilize lipstick, thus coloring and correcting the dark spots. Check it out:

Getting Smoother Complexion and Glowy Sin Fast and Easy

Yep, prepare for another one of those ultimate hacks for moms. Actually this isn’t just a quick hack, it’s a pretty straightforward process of helping you get smoother, glowy skin. And you’ll be doing all that without paying a visit to the dermatologists office. Oh and get ready for this. It’s the best makeup trick, because in order to pull it off, you don’t need makeup at all. Old tricks, are the best tricks, eh? Have a looksy:

Cheap, But Incredibly Useful Makeup Brushes

Now, to be honest, I’ve been browsing the Web for solutions to help you speed up the makeup process. To my surprise, I found an huge number of cool solutions, and the best ones were provided by other women and moms (not necessarily by health or makeup experts). “Buy some cheap makeup and brushes you can keep next to your good stuff. That way when the kids want to ‘play makeup’ with Mommy, they can! And they won’t touch your expensive stuff. Win-win.” Cool advice via Buzzfeed user.