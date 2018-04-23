Parenting 101: Tackling the Terrible Twos

The moment your toddler takes the step away from the infant phase, parents have to tackle the so-called terrible twos and all the challenges that come with that. Normally, kids will behave differently the moment they sit up straight, and then start to walk. This gives them additional confidence, and it’ll require more attention from moms and dads than usual. Look, there’s no way around this phase, so you’d better buckle up. There is good news though, because there are several smart and tried-and-true ways of tackling the terrible twos.

Tackle Terrible Twos With Positive Feedback

Manage those tantrums – Never give in when a tantrum occurs. Yes, communication is a vital ingredient. Speak to your toddler before and potentially difficult situations; like walking into a store where you know upfront she/he will ask for something they can’t get. Again, the reward system is a sufficient weapon here too. Example: “you’ll get a treat, if you’re good at the store.”

Scheduled sleep – Planning out sleep is an absolute prerequisite to avoid tantrums and to having an overall happy and satisfied child. Before any outings or events, be sure your toddler is well-rested.

Scheduled meals are a must – Plan outings at times when your child won’t be hungry. For longer trips, pack healthy snacks and drinks so your child has something to nibble on, if needed.

Don’t overdo with discipline – while discipline is key, you should never overdo it. Certainly, the kid needs to be safe and the properly discern right from wrong. However, they also need a sense of control, so always offer them a choice – deciding what sweets they would like, what game they’d like to play, allowing them a small reward if they behave etc. .

Individuality is important to toddlers – Yes, Jen Meyers, co-author of Raising Your Child, says: “I think the things that you do to help your children really blossom are to give your children freedom and to support them in their efforts.”

Hold Your Ground

Holding your ground will matter the most in this particular phase of your child’s life. Stick to the plan, be supportive, but most important of all, learn to handle it all. Check it out:

Have a Good Strategy in Place to Deal With Terrible Twos

As we’ve explained earlier, one of the ways to avoid tantrums that can happen a lot during the ‘terrible twos’ phase is utilize positive feedback. In other words, when your child does something good, encourage them and give them a positive message that they’d done a good job. That’s one strategy you got in place straight away. Next up, you must understand that initially, the little ones have very emotion regulation skills and indeed poor self-control. As they grow up, your kids develop their own strategies to achieve self-control. They’ll also learn to manage their emotions. For starters, they will look for help from adults. Another thing is that they will discover to steer clear from distress by doing something good in order to evade negative emotional reactions. Research has indeed shown that these are some of the best ways to wade through the terrible twos.