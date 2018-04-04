Parenting 101: Coolest Educational Videos for Kids

When you start out as a parent, one of your main concerns is how to keep your little ones healthy. Next off, you’ll be wanting to see them grow and develop motor-skills, as well as language. As soon as your toddler starts to speak though, it’s up to you to opt for a system of education. Reading is, of course, one of the best ways to start. Before your nipper starts to read, do your best to read to them as much as possible. Meanwhile, one of the coolest things about YouTube these days is that there are so many awesome channels that offer top-notch educational videos for kids.

Blippi Toys: Educational Videos for Kids and Children

Just in case you didn’t notice by now, kids love learning about life and they adore exploring. One of the greatest things about YouTube is that there are so many cool learning videos, and Blippi Toys has some amazing things to offer. For starters, you can check out this amazing video about trains. No matter how much technology leaps forward, kids will always go nuts over trains.

Dave and Ava: Learning Video Collection

We’ve recently made a nice little compilation for parents who want to sing their toddlers to sleep with nursery rhymes . This particular channel is also a good place to stop by if you’re looking for stuff for kids in general. Number learning, animal recognition, and so on. What every you need, you’ll find here. All of this is incorporated into some of the sweetest educational videos for kids out there.

Teach Your Kids About the Solar System

Okay, if you’re looking to improve your kids’ knowledge about the world, point him/her towards the stars. While kids think that the world is cool, space will always be way cooler to them. In your effort to education the toddler, try and focus on the solar system and the planets. Naturally, songs are the best way to make the little ones remember, so watch, listen and learn, and above all, enjoy.

Learning Geography With the Toddler

Your kid has to start somewhere. That’s right, hills, trees, the sun and the sky are all things your baby will start to notice very early on. Make sure you keep talking to your little one about these things when you’re going for a stroll outdoors. Also, when you’re home, preparing for a nap, why not fire up some of these kick-ass educational videos for kids, to help you in the process.

Discovering the Human Body

Toddlers are very curios about the world around them. Most important of all, they are going to be curious about human anatomy, as well as their own bodies. These guys do a pretty cool job of helping kids understand how the human body works. In addition, the videos have a dash of humor to them. As always, it should be about fun, on top of education.