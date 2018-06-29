Best Outdoor Activities for Kids

Sure, if it’s rainy and really, really, cold outside, you are most likely to spend a lot of time with the family at home – in which case, there are numerous interesting indoor activities for your toddlers. The scorching Summer is upon us and all you moms and dads out there best be prepared. The simple fact is that no matter what the situation is, your toddlers need to be active and they need to stay healthy. In this instance, having a wide variety of cool outdoor activities lined up for your toddlers is basically like killing two birds with one stone. Your kids will be healthy and at the same time, they will feel happy and won’t be bored.

“Just Keep Swimming, Just Keep Swimming…”

Yeah, it’s the summer, so swimming, as an outdoor activity for toddlers, should be on the very top of your list. All kids go nuts over swimming. As far as activities go, this one will refresh and relax the mind and body.

Swimming is skill that should be learned and it’s an excellent activity for all ages.

During summer, try and turn swimming into a daily activity.

Car Games and Car Racing

That’s right toddlers (boys and girls alike) can go crazy over speed racing with toy cars. Hey, why not organize your very own super-fun racing event in your backyard:

You can make or draw race tracks in the backyard. Let the toddlers bring their best and coolest racing cars. You do your best to make little tunnels so the cars can go through them for special race points and then … let the racing begin!

Obstacles on the race track is a great addition, which makes racing even more fun.

Take the opportunity to explain a few basic things about cars, while your toddlers are having fun… like what makes cars go fast or simple racing physics etc.

Give ‘Bridge Ball’ a Go

Bridge ball is fairly simple and easy to learn. What makes it terrific is that moms and dads can join in as well. Here are the rules:

The goal Bridge ball is to pass the ball between someone’s legs. Participants have to stand in a circle with wide straddle steps and hand on knees.

The ball would be thrown between legs of any player, before it passes through, players need to stop it.

Each time it passes through, a point is scored by the opponent. Remember, players must keep their hands on knees.

Bike Riding (Cycling)

Apart from swimming and playing in the backyard, your toddlers should master the skill of riding a bicycle as soon as possible. The sooner they learn the better. It’s one of the healthiest activities for kids and it helps them develop their motor skills.

Games and Other Outdoor Activities for Children

Apart from these activities, kids can also enjoy making stuff that can be used outdoors and there are also fun games that can be played outside. Check it out:

More Cool and Fun Outdoor Activities for Toddlers

Things can always get boring super fast. So, if you and your toddlers have tried all the outdoor activities above and you still need more, then check out the following list of awesome outdoor activities for toddlers (ya know, some of them sound so fun, moms and dads can try them too):