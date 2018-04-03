Mom Tips: Choosing the Best Age to Have a Baby

Ah yes, asking that age-long question: what is the best age to have a baby? First of all, motherhood is not a walk in the park. Pondering the answer to this question requires lots of support from your partner (and vice versa). Take your time carefully assessing your options. Of course, no matter what age you decide on, you have to be aware of certain facts.

Biological Advantages of Youth

Biologically speaking, your 20s would be considered the ‘best’ time, according to experts. The reason for that is because during that time “oocytes are fresh and the body’s reproductive and other systems are at a youthful peak,” says sociologist John Mirowsky. Moreover, women who are in their twenties are least likely to have chronic health issues that may pose a risk to them or the baby. Also, during this age women have the lowest rates of miscarriage, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and stillbirth. In short, this age has tremendous advantages, because biology is on your side. On the other hand, pregnancy at an early age is likely to be the source of other difficulties. For example, full-time employment could be an issue at this stage in a woman’s life and social difficulties usually occur. In addition, at 20 or younger pregnancy is “more likely to happen out of wedlock, more likely to interfere with educational attainment, and more likely to crystallize a disadvantaged status.”

Experience Speaks Volumes: Best Age to Have a Baby

Sure biologically it’s great for a woman to have a baby at a younger age. Still, there’s experience and maturity are extremely powerful allies for women who give birth. Motherhood at a later age has lots of advantages. Of course, women are frequently better off financially and settled in their careers. Additionally, handling stressful situations is easier at a later age. So, you could say that the best age to have a baby might indeed by around the age of 35. Another pregnancy involves hormone changes, and they have proven to be beneficial to older women who possibly lack estrogen and progesterone.

More Scientific Evidence

It’s never easy to make such decisions in life. But in relation to choosing a later age for motherhood, well, science has also pointed in that direction. In fact, having a baby after 35 increases life expectancy; new research data from University of Southern California has confirmed reveals that having a baby at age 35 improves the mental abilities of the mother.