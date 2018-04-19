Mom Hacks and Parenting Advice from Celebrities

We all want to find ourselves in their shoes. We all want the fame, the money and the glamorous lifestyle they have. Being a big-time celeb, is not all about champagne and roses, of course. Envy them as much as you like, but you can be damn sure that life and easy. While you may not have to worry about income too much, it’s a hard life, especially if your life is a constant mix of high-pressure at work and motherhood. That’s why if you’re gonna get any useful advice or mom hacks for future parenting endeavors, you can listen to these celebrity moms.

Madonna

It there’s one person who understands the pressures of a celebrity life, it would have to be Madonna. For all the concerned moms out there, the good news is that says it’s doable. She admits that being a working parent is really tough, but that it can certainly be done. “You have to be very disciplined to handle both your work and your children. I find it hard enough just managing my daughter, much less my career,” says Madonna. So, then discipline; as far as mom hacks go, that’s as pretty clear and as straightforward as it gets.





Heide Klum

Celebrity and top model Heidi Klum spreads words of wisdom regarding parenting. Her main advice is to “roll with the flow.” Without getting into any particulars or specifics, she simply puts it into one phrase. In her own words: “Our house is full of life, laughter, and mayhem. Every dinnertime something spills. Or they are wearing uniforms for school, and when we have breakfast in the morning, food gets all over their hands. You can tell them a thousand times “Do not wipe it on your pants.” …. “But that’s when you roll with it. My house is not like a museum. You can see that children live there. It’s their house as much as mine,” Heide says.





Hilary Duff

This simple mom hack is probably the mother of all mom hacks. It’s the old: extra outfit for your baby (or kids) formula. You never know what’s going to happen, and it’s best to be prepared at all times. Hilary Duff learned the hard way. Her son Luca had a blowout on an airplane. “…He had an extra outfit, but I didn’t,” she said. “That was an interesting last hour and a half of the plane ride. He was clean, he was good… I wasn’t. So I’ve shoved an extra T-shirt into my bag ever since.”





Felicity Huffman

The recognized actress Felicity Huffman (of The Desperate Housewives fame) said” ‘I was always afraid that when my husband and I had kids he would forget about me and only focus on the children, but in fact I am the one too focused on them, and he has to say to me “Hey, we need some couple’s time! Remember me! I’m the guy you married!”’ In short, this isn’t a kid-related mom hack. This is one of those mom hacks that reminds you about the value of your relationship/marriage. Sure toddlers are the priority. But, remember, you two are actually what holds it all together. Making your partner feel wanted is very important.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow, the former Friends star (who played Phoebe) offers a bit of advice when it comes to momhood and giving birth. “For anyone who’s about to give birth, let me say this: There will be a couple of weeks afterwards when you’ll feel terrible, but don’t freak out because it will pass,” stated Kudrow.