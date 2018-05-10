Meet Celebrity Moms from the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Following the recently held Met Gala 2018, there was plenty to see. Among the many distinguished guests, we couldn’t help but turn our eyes to some of the prettiest celebrity moms out there. Now, we’ve already seen some of these celebrity moms, and we’ve even got a chance to learn some valuable parenting lessons from them. Anyways, let’s have a peek at some of these familiar faces at Met Gala 2018.

Selma Hayek

François-Henri Pinault and Selma Hayek Pinault in custom Altuzarra. We’ve seen Selma appearing at many hip events in the past. She continuously shows up looking as gorgeous and glamourous as ever, and still is one of the best-looking celebrity moms.

Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Elaine Harvey joins the crowd of splendid-looking celebs. She is married to American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey. Marjorie has 7 children (including 3 step children). Steve and Marjorie have three children together; son Jason Harvey and two daughters Lori and Morgan Harvey.

Livia Guiggioli

Italian film producer and wife to actor Colin Firth, Livia Guiggioli was also one of the top celeb moms to show up at the Met Gala 2018. The couple have two children: Luca and Matteo Firth. Looking good, it must be said.

Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an US reality TV personality, model, socialite, and social media personality. Yep, she’s sexy, wonderful and, of course, a top celeb mom. Kylie Kristen Jenner and Travis Scott recently joined the ever-growing list of celeb parents.

Jennifer Connelly

Well-known actress Jennifer Connelly showed up at the Met Gala 2018, and boy does she look awesome. Yep, in an ocean of celebs, she is as charming as ever. Connelly has three children: Kai Dugan, Stellan Bettany, and Agnes Lark Bettany.

Met Gala 2018 – My God… It’s Full of Dancing Stars

Just in case you need a better idea of how freakin’ glamorous the event was, check this out: