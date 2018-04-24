Marvel Video Games You and the Kids Can Play Right Now

So, you’ve already been to watch Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel’s latest flick). Now, your kids will no doubt want to get their hands on video games so they can step into the shoes of their favorite superheroes. Luckily, there’s a wide variety of absolutely amazing Marvel video games out there to choose from.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

If you want an enjoyable game, that’s fun for both adults and the toddlers, then you have to grab Lego Marvel Super Heroes. The game has the largest roster of playable Marvel characters. Whether your kids like Thor, Spider-Man, the Hulk or any other hero, they’ll be more than thrilled to dive into this game. Marvel video games are always about characters. The beauty of this game is that no matter which hero you opt for, you can always switch characters during gameplay. In addition, this is one of those games where you really don’t need to be a fan of the franchise in order to have fun.

Marvel Heroes

Released several years back, Marvel Heroes wasn’t really up to par when it hit stores. Fastforward to today, and you’ll be able to enjoy a game that has solid graphics, entertaining combat, and an exciting story to boot. It’s a multiplayer-oriented experience, and you’ll be glad to know that players can unlock over 60 different playable Marvel heroes and villains.

Deadpool

Okay, okay, fair enough, this isn’t exactly a game for toddlers. The action is quite gory and the humor is consistently grown-uppy. Still, if you’re kids are old enough, you can be sure you’ll have a barrel of laughs with this one. You can slice and dice tons of enemies, as blood sprays in all directions. Make sure that you do not leave the stove on while playing one of the funniest marvel video games… It’s quite easy to get distracted ya know.

Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions marked a return for the wall-crawling superhero. Peter Parker is back and the game’s plot will features diverse Spidey villains. As far as Marvel video games go, this one has an interesting twist to it. That’s right, the cool thing is that every dimension is different visually and in terms of gameplay. Also, make sure that a brand new Spidey game will be hitting consoles this year as well.

Thor: God of Thunder

Yeah, he has a bad-ass hammer and he is the freakin’ God of Thunder, so what more do you want? Kids love him, dads love him, and you just might enjoy stepping into his shoes as well, as he fights endless armies of villains.

Captain America: Super Soldier

Captain America: Super Soldier is really one of those titles where Marvel kinda nailed it. Of course, it must be said that in terms of mechanics and overall gameplay, they borrowed a bit from Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Asylum. Nonetheless, this is an immensely enjoyable Marvel game, you should definitely have in your collection. Because, hey it’s Captain America!