Kick-ass Free Tools and Apps for Making Amazing Videos

The current online market is crammed with nothing but video. It’s become a huge part of the current business world, and quite naturally as medium, it’s found its way into our homes. Consequently, kids are also obsessed with videos these days. Not only are they preoccupied with videos, but they also know how to make them. Technology is making rapid progress, and today it’s all pointed towards mobile (considerably more than desktop). Believe it or not, these days it’s not that difficult to make amazing videos. Some of the following tools and apps will help you to make awesome videos while having fun with your toddlers at the same time.

VSCO Cam

If you’ve been using photo editing apps or tools for mobile lately, chances are you already know about VSCO Cam. This tool gives you an impressive assortment of editing tools. Of course, the reason it has become so darn popular is because of its super-fun filters. Unlike conventional Instagram-like photo apps, these are softer, slightly more authentic look (almost like an actual film). Download on your mobile device, and enjoy (iOS and Android).

Visage Makeup Editor

So, you’re looking for something cool to help you share your sweet via social media? No problem. Visage Makeup Editor is the perfect tool/app that retouches photos and offers kick-ass special effects and filters to give those selfies of yours an additional dash of awesomeness. In addition, there’s a variety of cool backgrounds available, lighting and color features, etc. Grab the app here.

IMOVIE

You’ve probably heard of this one. If you want to have amazing videos and amazing photos, this should tickle your fancy. It’s terrific fun and best of all, it’s practically the same as the the Mac desktop edition. Yep, iMovie is something you ought to have on every iOS device. One of its main qualities is that putting any footage together is extremely straightforward. Plus, you get a ton of cool additional things. For example, it’s possibly to add music, photos, titles, to your very own little creation. Luckily, there’s also a whole bunch of superb templates and movie trailer themes to select from. Fetch the app here.

CLIPS

Another cool tool for creating amazing videos. It’s fast and perfect for social media sharing. Clips steers clear of the standard timelines and titles to make way for something instant. It works simply record clips using the app or it’s possibly to import existing movies by ‘recording’ them into the Clips square viewport. So, you can use effects, alter thumbnails, and more. Have a look.