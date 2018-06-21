Best Indoor Activities for Toddlers That Will Keep Them Content

Before we go any further with this, you should know that outdoor activities for kids are extemely important and you should do your best not to skip those. If, on the other hand, you have to stay home this week, then try and have several meaningful indoor activities for toddlers already mapped out, so you don’t feel like your family (especially) the kids are wasting valuable time.

Indoor Activities for Toddlers Should Involve Games

It’s a fact – toddlers love games and, no, we are definitely not talking about video games here. When indoors, try sticking to some of the following activities:

Family games, board games and the like – Everything from cool Nursery Rhyme Games to Monopoly can keep your kids occupied for hours. Before you kick off a whole day of indoor activities, sit down and make a list of, say, top 10 or 20 family games or board games that you know your kids will love.

Puzzles – Puzzles are the coolest activity ever. When kids engage with puzzles they exercise their little brains more than they would do on other activities. For starters, they will be activating creative, cognitive and problem-solving muscles when they start a reasonably sized puzzle. These can be bought in any family or toy store. If you really wish to get their creative juices flowing, have them make their own puzzles by drawing a picture on a stronger piece of cardboard. After that, simply outline puzzle pieces with a pen on the drawing, and then cut out the pieces.

Card games – Having a day indoors is nothing without card games. It’s challenges the toddlers easily and it’s fun for the whole family.

Freeze! – There’s no doubt that your kids have their favorite songs and music (regardless of how old they are). Take this opportunity to put some of their favourite tunes on, and start dancing until the music stops. As soon as the music stops, they have to freeze instantly in the position they find themselves in. The popular game can be turned up a notch by instructing your kids to freeze while mimicking things like animals, letters or other shapes. All toddlers are keen on this game, and it’s great for both the mind and body.