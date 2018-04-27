How to Set Things Up for the Best Gender Reveal Party Ever

For about 8 years or so, gender reveal parties have become one the most popular trends among parents who have little toddlers on the way. Having a gender reveal party involves an event where the parents-to-be gather friends and/or family to uncover the baby’s gender. Naturally, it’s pretty self-explanatory. Everyone celebrates the biological sex of the upcoming birth. The unveiling segment of the event is something that can be done in all sorts of creative ways – and there in lies the fun of it.

How to Organize a Gender Reveal Party

Schedule an ultrasound – First thing’s first. Make sure you visit an ultrasound technician or your doctor of course. Determine the gender precisely. In other words, there has to be as little doubt about the gender as possible. You can also ask the sonographer to jot down “boy” or “girl” on a piece of paper, and then you can put that in a sealed envelope (as opposed to announcing the sex of the baby). Bear in mind

Setting the Date Beforehand – Sending out your invitations to friends and family must be done properly and on time; at least 6 weeks ahead of time. This is primarily done because, as we already explained, the gender-determining ultrasound (or 3-D ultrasound) is your first task. There’s also the option to wait, say two weeks ahead. For party invitations, cards and other various party items, you can visit awesome web sites like Etsy.com, or Punchbowl.com (it includes customizable e-invitations, as well). Some guests may not have heard of a gender reveal party, so be sure to include a brief explanation.

Set up a theme – Not to worry. It’s really much easier than you think. when you host baby gender reveal party, the wisest course of action is to keep things simple. So, make sure you have pink and blue candles, plates, cups, balloons and such.

Making the Gender Reveal Cake

One of the most popular ways to organize the pinnacle of the gender reveal party is focusing on the gender reveal cake. Style Me Pretty puts a pretty good idea forward – check it out.

Respect Other People’s Opinions on Gender

A lot of people get immensely excited about the child’s sex. It’s also important to emphasize that not everyone feels the same way about a baby’s gender. In short, while gender reveal parties are thrilling to some people, others may be indifferent towards them. If you feel that way, don’t fret. Expectant parents have don’t have any ill intentions with these parties. Organizing a gender reveal party comes from a place of goodness. It comes from the kindness in people’s hearts.

Splendid Gender Reveal Party Moments

With so many trends for gender reveal parties going on, families tend to forget one simple thing: the main goal is to have fun and it’s about the kid. So, good luck, have fun, love your children no matter what their gender is and have a look at some of these lovely gender reveal party clips: