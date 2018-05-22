Best and Most Effective Ways to Raise Successful Kids

Everyone wants to be a proud mom or a proud dad. Seeing your kids grow up and become independent and self-sufficient is one probably one of the most fulfilling feelings you can have as a parent. It’s the moment when you feel pride and accomplishment. So, how do you raise successful kids? Having kids and taking care of them is enough of a challenge, but seeing them succeed in life means you did a great job. Before you dive into this, you should know that there is no such thing as a 100% guarantee for anything when it comes to how your children turn out. Also, there is no certain way to bring up kids that become billionaires.

Raise Successful Kids by Asking the Right Questions

Are you helping them try? Are they getting decent education? Do they have social skills? All those questions are very important. While there is no exact recipe to turn your children into adults that are 100% successful, there are ways to make them more ambitious and more hardworking. Before parents manage such an achievement, they need to take some of the following basic steps:

Give kids chores.

Help kids develop social skills.

Show them high educational expectations.

Kids should know work ethic and achievement

Help kids develop good and solid relationships, and yes that means lasting friendships.

Kids succeed in life a lot better if they learn about math early on.

Help them to try.

Determine what kind of kid you want to raise

Kids should have things they own and control.

Math Should be an Exciting Thing for Kids

We mentioned this up there. Math is very important and everyone knows this. But parents should really encourage their kids to be exciting about maths at a very early age. A longitudinal study conducted found that children’s math knowledge in preschool is related to what they manage to achieve later in life. This is closely related to the question: how to raise successful kids? Of course, bear in mind that not all types of maths are related equally. The findings in the aforementioned study indicate that educators and school administrators should consider which areas of math study they shift attention to as they develop curricula for the early years. “Counting, calculating, and understanding written numbers already get a lot of attention from teachers and parents, for good reasons,” said Bethany Rittle-Johnson, professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt’s Peabody College of education and human development, who led the study. “However, comparing quantities may merit more attention in preschool, and patterning knowledge may merit more attention in both preschool and the early elementary grades.”

Kids Should Focus on Trying and Not Worry About Failing

Not worrying about stuff is one of the hardest lessons to master in life. It’s something most grown-ups are struggling with. When kids are going things, they should be encourage to learn and discover new things. However, when people start discovering something that’s totally new to them, they tend to give up so fast because they fear failure. Children should look upon failure as something that happens to everyone. Failure is, in fact, a chance to learn and grow. It’s not something final… it’s not the end of all things. It’s not the end of their efforts. So, they don’t worry.

Stop Being an Overprotective Parent

You may have already hear about “helicopter parenting.” It basically means that kids are too protected when parents hover over them. They become way too dependent on parents fixing things and making life easier. In this instance, parents really become a tool that puts down every obstacle they come across. As a result, they do not learn to fight these obstacles themselves. In this case, kids will grow up having a sense of entitlement later in their development. Look, kids will have a hard time failing, and it’s not easy watching that. But the truth is they grow from facing difficulties, not by living an easy life. In short, they need space. If you want to raise successful kids, they must learn to solve problems on their own.

Authoritative Parenting Can Work Wonders

The authoritative parenting style has been identified by psychologists as one of the best parenting styles. Authoritative parents are loving, consistent and they create structure. These parent hear what their children have to say and they explain to them how the world works. So, when these parents create realistic demands on their children, they also give them adequate guidance and resources so the kids can to things successfully. The authoritative parents will persuade and punish children meaningfully, but also listen to their arguments. It’s important to make the distinction between authoritative and authoritarian parents. The latter value obedience as a virtue itself and they feel the need to constantly tell kids what to do. In short, here’s what’s really crucial: if you are an authoritative parent that means you are strict, but consistent and caring. You are also issue-oriented and pragmatic, and not motivated by an external, absolute standard.