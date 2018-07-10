Parenting Lessons: Best Ways to Handle Temper Tantrums

Many parents these days are faced with the challenge of how to deal with temper tantrums. Dealing with tempter tantrum is tricky business, especially with smaller kids who still haven’t developed the ability to fully communicate any problem or dissatisfaction they might have.

How to Deal With Temper Tantrums Successfully

Ya know, preventing temper tantrums is not impossible. What generally confuses most parents is the fact that when a temper tantrum ensues, it seems like you are totally powerless to stop it. However, trying to handle this mid-tantrum is what’s very difficult. Preventing it is what you can do. There are numerous ways to prevent them and to ensure they don’t even occur, even with 3-year-olds and younger kids.

Here’s a list of things that will be helpful in your effort to put a stop to temper tantrums before they even kick off:

Stop tantrums before they begin . It’s important not to give your toddlers toys that are too advanced for their age. If they start begging for such toys and treats avoid areas that include these temptations.

. It’s important not to give your toddlers toys that are too advanced for their age. If they start begging for such toys and treats avoid areas that include these temptations. Consistency in your parenting methods . Having a daily routine is one of the essentials here. The child has to know what to expect. Make sure you have a routine set up – nap times, bedtimes etc. You should set reasonable limits and then stick to them without question and regularly.

. Having a daily routine is one of the essentials here. The child has to know what to expect. Make sure you have a routine set up – nap times, bedtimes etc. You should set reasonable limits and then stick to them without question and regularly. Stick to your plan . When you’re carrying out your chores or daily obligations, do so when your toddler isn’t hungry or sleepy. Should you expect to find yourself in a situation where there will be lots of waiting, shopping and so on, bring a toy or snack, so the child is kept busy.

. When you’re carrying out your chores or daily obligations, do so when your toddler isn’t hungry or sleepy. Should you expect to find yourself in a situation where there will be lots of waiting, shopping and so on, bring a toy or snack, so the child is kept busy. Toddlers and kids need to use words . One of the best tactics is to tell your toddler use any of the words they have learn and are able to express – such as “want,” “hurt” “drink,” “hurt,” “tired,” and so on. With each passing year, it will be easier to help them as they develop language skills and expand their vocabulary.

. One of the best tactics is to tell your toddler use any of the words they have learn and are able to express – such as “want,” “hurt” “drink,” “hurt,” “tired,” and so on. With each passing year, it will be easier to help them as they develop language skills and expand their vocabulary. Choices are your best weapon . That’s right offering them a choice is what they will definitely respond to. Kids love having a choice. So, just steer clear of saying “no” to everything they ask for. They need to feel a sense of control, so give them choices. “Do you want wear your blue skirt or your purple skirt?” “So, do you wish to eat apples or bananas?”

. That’s right offering them a choice is what they will definitely respond to. Kids love having a choice. So, just steer clear of saying “no” to everything they ask for. They need to feel a sense of control, so give them choices. “Do you want wear your blue skirt or your purple skirt?” “So, do you wish to eat apples or bananas?” Any good behavior should be praised. Never pass the opportunity to reward your child if they behave well. Of course, by ‘reward’ we mean you should give them a hug or tell them how proud you are that they behaved well.

How Parents Should React to Tantrums

Usually, the best possible way to handle and respond to tantrums is to stay composed, calm and ignore the child’s behavior. Distract your kid is something you should definitely try. Just offer a different book or a different toy, or better yet, their favorite toy. Things like that should help deter the child from their current upset state. Do your best to keep calm at all times. If it gets a a bit tougher, and your child begins to hit or kick someone, hold her/him until she/he calms down.

Once again, as the child settles down you can try using words to improve the situation: “Tantrums will get you nowhere. If wish to explain something, use words.” Of course, it practically goes without saying that understanding and patience are essential through it all. That, in turn, is the biggest challenge.

Regular Sleep and Regular Talk

Communicating with your toddler is the best thing you can do. Let them know that you are there for them no matter what and teach them more and more words if they are still learning how to communicate. Now, one of the easiest mistakes most parents will make is that sometimes they will forget just how crucial sleep is for toddlers. The child needs to be well rested and fed before heading out of the house. Sleeping problems, and lack thereof, are more likely to lead to tantrums.

Here’s More Useful Advice on Toddler Temper Tantrums

