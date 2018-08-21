Pregnancy and Conception Explained: When Do You Ovulate and How it Happens?

The process of getting pregnant is still something that can easily puzzle most couples who are keen on having a baby. The simplest explanation is that in order for the process to get started, the egg and sperm have to meet. In a lot of cases, this is a bit more difficult that you’d think. The female body creates one egg every month, and that process is referred to as ovulation. When this occurs, the egg has to be fertilized very soon. Many, future moms and dads spend a lot of time thinking about when the time is right and all that, but without overthinking matters, you should know that the best possible time is when you are ovulating. In relation to that, you can start by paying attention to a few things when it comes to ovulation.

Pay Attention to Your Calendar

Without beating around the bush too much, you should listen to the doctor’s advice and most doctors will tell you that it is best to have intercourse every other day. This is most particularly the case 5 days before the female (a.k.a. future mom) ovulates. This is called a “fertile window.” According to scientific data, the male male sperm is capable of staying alive in a female even a few days, so it can actually hold on until your egg comes along. Simple as that.

When Does Ovulation Occur?

When you ovulate you should know that this process is related to hormones and that. What happens is that several follicles start to mature within your ovaries and that occurs during the early stages of your menstrual cycle. In time, one of the follicles outgrows the others. Yep, you’ve guessed it, the largest follicle is going to be released from your ovary during ovulation. There are diverse methods of tracking your cycle in order to determine when ovulation will happen – you can check this out, for starters.

Certain Body Changes Are Sure Signs of Ovulation

When you experience a menstrual cycle your hormone levels change. Your ovaries give off the estrogen during the first half of the cycle, and as soon as the estrogen levels are high enough, your ovary will release an egg. After this, your body also produces progesterone. Both estrogen and progesterone are hormones, thanks to which your body temperature can rise slightly. You can track your temperature every night before, say, going to sleep. Tracking this process for several months can allow you to notice the patterns of ovulation. So, that’s one way of determining your fertile window. Another way is to paying attention to the texture of your cervical mucus (that’s the white-ish sticky fluid that emerges from your cervix). When you ovulate, the amount of cervical mucus increases and it is more slippery. The reason for this is because the the texture aids sperm to swim, thus increasing the chances of conception.

So, How Long Do You Ovulate and How Much Time Does It Take?

A lot of moms are confused as to how long ovulation actually lasts. When an egg is released from the ovaries, this moment is instantaneous. Following the egg’s release, it is pushed through the fallopian tubes toward the uterus. When a sperm fertilizes the egg during its journey, it implants in the uterine lining and develops to become a fetus. If the fertilization does not occur, then the egg simply dissolves into the uterine lining and is then shed when menstruation starts.

When ovulation starts it lasts a few minutes or hours. In other words, if you and your partner are attempting to get pregnant, you should know that there is not much of a gap or time window to make this happen. However, you should also know that the period of fertile days last approximately six days every month – during these six days you can have intercourse which may can lead to pregnancy. This is referred to as a woman’s fertile window. During this window a sperm may survive inside your body for up to five days.

Another important thing you might like to know is that once an egg is released from the ovary it has around 12 – 24 hours to live. If it doesn’t, then it’s going to shed with the uterine lining (as we pointed out earlier).

When You Should Have Sex to Increase the Chances of Conception

Having sex, say, a few days before ovulation, means the sperm has a few days to survive in the female body and wait for the egg to be released. You and your partner can increase your chances of getting pregnant by having intercourse during the days which lead up to ovulation. Having sex a few days before ovulation has a better chance of leading to conception than having sex during the process of the ovulation itself.