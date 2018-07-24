Nourishing and Moisturizing Hand Creams For Moms

Many moms just do not have the time and strength to deal with their own beauty or health, simply because they are too focused on the toddler’s well-being. That’s fine. It’s your priority to take care of your kid, and nothing should be more important than that. However, it is also vital that you take care of your own health, otherwise this could get complicated for both you and the toddler. Now, ever though we’re not talking about any major concerns here, it’s still quite very, very important that the mom takes care of her skin. Ya know how there’s always stuff to do around the house? Ya know dishes pile up, so much washing and laundry that needs to be done, etc. etc. Eventually, after a day of hard work around the house, a lot of moms will experience dry skin, especially on their hands. This is why you should try out some of the available hand creams for dry hands.

AHAVA Mineral Hand Cream

This particular hand cream features Dead Sea minerals, which are infused with a lovely beachy scent. It helps keep the skin moisturized and healthy, and also contains witch hazel to help repair cracked skin. A lot of moms prefer this cream because it has proven very effective for those with mild psoriasis and dryness. You can purchase the hand cream over on Amazon.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream contains a rich balm that has coconut oil, shea butter, dimethicone and antioxidants. Using this hand cream is terrific for soothing and moisturizing skin. L’Occitane’s product with Mediterranean roots is one of the best-selling hand creams around. It helps with dryness and it deals dehydrated skin extremely well. You can buy the hand cream here.

Some of the Best Hand Creams For Dry Hands

Moms are bound to find these extremely helpful, since most of them are moisturizing and very nourishing for the hand skin. These creams will come in might handy (hah… ‘handy’), part during the winter season.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E

Let’s face it, Vitamin E is great for the skin. Using this cream, you’ll be spreading natural cocoa butter lotion on your skin, giving you a sort of refreshed feeling. The cocoa butter lotion is really the top choice when it comes to moisturizing skin. Cocoa Butter makes your skin smooth. Basically, if you have stretch marks and such, the cocoa butter hand cream will lighten them and make them feel a tad smoother (stretch marks won’t be removed completely, of course, but they’ll definitely be smoother). Bumpy stretched skin feels less lumpy and you can use the cream to hydrate the stretched skin. Reviving the skin, Cocoa Butter also digs out the newer younger skin. Believe it or not, this hand cream also decreases dark spots and any scars you might have. Keeping the skin well-nourished and moisturized, the Cocoa Butter can be used as both lotion or body cream. If you have your heart set on this cream, it’s time to give it a try.

Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion with Macadamia Nut Oil and Promega-7

The body moisturizer is another fine choice. In fact it’s one of the best on the market. Its unique formula targets the inner layers of your skin to help restore your depleted oils under the skin. One of the greatest benefits of this cream is how it restores the skin’s ability to regenerate – giving back the skin’s natural elasticity and strength. It also has a therapeutic effect, helping the healing process when recovering from minor skin wounds. It revitalizes your skin and is great for sunburns and skin dryness. This cream is also petrolatum-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free and completely hypoallergenic. It features a combo of promega-7, which denotes macadamia oil rich in omega-7. Grab the hand cream right here.

Jan Marini, Marini Luminate Hand Cream

The Marini Luminate Hand Cream holds a variety of healthy ingredients, not the least of which are Vitamin A and retinol that soften fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, azelaic acid, licorice-root extract and kojic dipalmitate give your hands a brighter skin tone. The pomegranate extract, cucumber extract and ascorbyl palmitate come as antioxidants. Working with these antioxidants is vitamin E – together they are quite an effective way of battling UV damage. The Jan Marini’s hand cream actually has plenty of anti-aging benefits and skin-softening qualities. If you are a mom with dry skin on your hands, you cannot go wrong if you grab yourself this hand cream.

Keep Your Skin Healthy at All Times

Maintaining skin health is very important, especially for moms. Of course, there are so many health factors to take into account, while also making sure the toddler’s properly fed and well-rested. Because moms are so focused on the their kids, they must also make sure not to neglect their own well-being. For example, now that the scorching summer is upon us, you have to keep an eye out on the skin and shield it adequately from the sun. Pregnant women should take extra care – have a look at these sunscreen protection methods for pregnant women.