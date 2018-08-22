Cool, Silly, Practical and Universal Gifts for Moms

Some moms prefer the caring gift, while a lot of moms like getting a practical gift. You cannot blame them. Every mother faces so many responsibilities when bringing up their toddlers, so in most cases they just prefer having something they can use straight away. Of course, it’s not always the same situation and different moms have different needs. There are moms who, regardless of how much practical stuff they need, they still prefer being reminded that they are cool or that they are beautiful. So, beauty gifts, as well as practical gifts are an option. On the other hand, if you are looking to buy a gift for a future mom, or a mother who is expecting if you will, then you should know that there are all sorts of awesome items out there. There are also gifts that are silly and fun, and are honestly just invented to make you all laugh, not necessarily trigger a powerful emotional reaction. So, maybe you should consider those. At any rate, you can take the time to decide and browse through the following gifts for moms, until you find what you need.

Which Gifts For Moms Should You Consider

Well, as we’ve stated, this depends entirely on the circumstances – is the mom still expecting, does she have a 2-year-old toddler and just needs practical things, does she want beauty gifts, etc. Making the decision may not seem that easy at first, but you do not necessarily have to know exactly what the person in question needs the most. There is also a wide variety of gift items out there that will practically suit every occasion and every mom.

Beautiful and Soft Unicorn Slippers

They are magic, ya know. As we have already mentioned, when you bring a gift to a mother or a future mother, you do not necessarily have to go for a specific gift. Sometimes it’s okay to have fun with these things. You and both the mom are sure to share a laugh at the very least. These unicorn slippers (which, look awesome, let’s face it) are going to put a smile on any mom’s face when she starts her day. Remember, the Fall is not that far away now, and colder days are coming, so the mom is bound to appreciate these from a practical standpoint as well. Also, one word: unicorns. ‘Nuff said.

Baby Monitor Sound Amplifier

It goes without saying that the baby monitor gift idea is for expecting moms. Not every mom will expect this one, but she will no doubt love you for it. When a future mom hears the sound of her baby’s heart, that will bring tears of joy to her eyes. In fact any parent with a newborn on the way will appreciate and enjoy this. That goes for dads as well. It’s a gift that allows moms and dads to check out the baby’s heartbeat in the comfort of their own home. You simply apply a conductive gel to the pregnant tummy, switch the monitor on, and locate the baby and presto – the heartbeat is picked up by the sensor (so, to the mom-to-be, it won’t feel much different from the typical visit to the doctor). One small disclaimer though: women who have just become pregnant won’t be able to use the monitor. The baby’s heartbeat cannot be heard until at around 12 weeks. Another cool advantage of this gift is for moms who get concerned about how the baby’s doing inside. The monitor will give them the opportunity to know everything is A-okay. Important note: it’s kind of a novelty gift as well, because the baby monitor item should not substituted for a regular and scheduled visit to the mother’s doctor.

BellyBuds, Baby-Bump Headphones

Another spectacular item future moms will no doubt find appealing. While the abovementioned sound amplifier and baby monitor will allow you to hear the baby’s heartbeat, this will let the baby hear sounds from the outside. The baby can start hearing sounds in the womb at 20 weeks. BellyBuds offers a speaker specifically designed to safely play memory-shaping audio waves or sounds directly to the womb. For instance, you can use it to play sounds of your own (or the dad’s) voice directly to the baby or you can play relaxing tunes. Gentle and soothing sounds are the ticket here, and your baby will be peaceful and will have the best dreams. Grab the Baby-Bump Headphones here.

The Little Years Toddler Book

When your toddler is born and then starts to walk and then starts to talk, well, any mom is going to want to keep notes of those unforgettable moments. These first years of a kid’s life are over in a flash, so any mother will love this cute scrapbook-like memory book, where all the memories from the kid’s child’s 1st to 6th birthday can be kept. Of course, the gift comes in ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ editions.