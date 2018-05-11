Get the Best Tech and Gadgets for Mother’s Day 2018

Parents are having a tough time lately. Why? Well, time was always a precious commodity. These days, however, it is becoming increasingly difficult for moms and dads to deal with so many of their everyday routines. In such a chaotic daily schedule, there are so many phenomenal little gadgets that can help you deal with this. Also, bearing in mind that Mother’s Day 2018 is almost upon us, it might be a good idea to sift through this dandy little list of gadgets. Being smart with the use of your time is what being a mom is all about. Granted, some of these items are a bit on the expensive side. Still, you’ll find a lot of them are cheap as well, but incredibly practical.

Kensington Proximo Key FOB Bluetooth Tracker for Mobile

Just how many times has it happened that you forgot where you parked your car? Many times, right? This handy little device is easily set up in your car and then all you have to to is start an app on your phone to locate where you’ve parked. In addition, it can be used to find your keychain, if you’re leaving the house in a hurry but those damn things have disappeared again. It’s a spectacularly practical thing to have, and most moms would kill for it. It’s also affordable and a perfect gift item for Mother’s Day 2018.

Anker PowerCore

Moms can be in a very difficult spot if the battery on their mobile devices drains out. Imagine yourself in a tight spot and you have to use the phone urgently. The Anker PowerCore is a 5000mAh juice bar that can quickly charge up your phone no worries (as well as a variety of other mobile devices). It also doesn’t take up much room, so it’s ideal for carrying around in a handbag.

Ring

No, not that kind of ring. Anyway, don’t let the steeper price fool you. This is one of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas. The Ring connected doorbell gives moms the ability to see who is at their door. They are alerted when motion is detected. Also, they can talk to regardless of their whereabouts. Check it out.

Car Sun Shades

Yep, yep, apart from being excellent little additions for dads, moms are going to love this one as well. Toddlers will be thrilled too. If you’re a driving mom, you’ll definitely feel the need for this. And to anyone who gets the advantages, this makes a super gift for Mother’s Day 2018. The Car Sun Shades are not expensive at all – in fact, they are cheap as hell. Any mom who has planned a nice little road trip with the kids, will be delighted shield her toddlers from the sun. Trips will become easier and less stressful for the whole family.

Foldable Cart (Qube Cart XL)

The Foldable Cart may not seem like much, but believe me, every mom should be thrilled to get this for Mother’s Day 2018. And yes, don’t bother pointing It stows so easily in your car and turns into a wheeled cart with no trouble at all! The bonus is that it’s lightweight, so small kids can maneuver it with groceries or sports goodies or whatever else you’re carting around!

More Cool Gadgets to Consider for Mother’s Day 2018

Alrighty, if these weren’t enough for ya, have a look at some more tech and gadgets that are ideal for any parent: