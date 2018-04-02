Gentle Baby Nursery Rhymes That’ll Put Your Toddler to Sleep

Putting your toddler to sleep isn’t always easy, but there are so many gentle and lovely baby nursery rhymes and lullabies that’ll help your toddler snuggle into a lovely, and peaceful dream.

Hush Little Baby

Hush, little baby, don’t say a word,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a mockingbird.

And if that mockingbird don’t sing,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a diamond ring.

And if that diamond ring turns brass,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a looking glass.

And if that looking glass gets broke,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a billy goat.

And if that billy goat don’t pull,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a cart and bull.

And if that cart and bull turn over,

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna buy you a dog named Rover.

And if that dog named Rover won’t bark.

Papa’s/Mama’s gonna to buy you and horse and cart.

And if that horse and cart fall down,

Well, you’ll still be the sweetest little baby in town.

Baby Mine

Baby mine, don’t you cry.

Baby mine, dry your eyes.

Rest your head, close to my heart,

Never to part, baby of mine.

Little one, when you play,

Pay no heed, what they say.

Let your eyes sparkle and shine,

Never a tear, baby of mine.

If they knew all about you,

They’d end up loving you too.

All those same people who scold you,

What they’d give just for the right to hold you.

From your head down to your toes,

You’re not much, goodness knows.

But, you’re so precious to me,

Sweet as can be, baby of mine.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are.

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

When the blazing sun is gone,

When he nothing shines upon,

Then you show your little light,

Twinkle, twinkle, all the night.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Then the traveler in the dark,

Thanks you for your tiny spark;

He could not see which way to go,

If you did not twinkle so.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

In the dark blue sky you keep,

While you thro’ my window peep,

And you never shut your eye,

Till the sun is in the sky,

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Rock-a-bye Baby

Rock-a-bye, baby

In the treetop.

When the wind blows,

The cradle will rock.

When the bough breaks,

The cradle will fall.

And down will come baby,

Cradle and all.

Baby is drowsing,

Cozy and fair.

Mother sits near,

In her rocking chair.

Forward and back,

The cradle she swings.

And though baby sleeps,

He hears what she sings.

Rock-a-bye baby,

Do not you fear.

Never mind baby,

Mother is near.

Wee little fingers,

Eyes are shut tight.

Now sound asleep,

Until morning light.

Baa Baa Black Sheep

Baa, baa, black sheep, have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full!

One for the master,

One for the dame,

And one for the little boy

Who lives down the lane

Baa, baa, black sheep,

Have you any wool?

Yes sir, yes sir,

Three bags full…

Baa, baa, white sheep,

have you any wool?

yes sir, yes sir,

three needles full

Amazing Grace

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound,

That saved a wretch like me.

I once was lost, but now I’m found.

Was blind, but now I see.

‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear,

And grace my fears relieved.

How precious did that grace appear,

The hour I first believed.

Through many dangers, toils and snares,

I have already come.

‘Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far,

And grace will lead me home.

When we’ve been there ten thousand years,

Bright shining as the sun.

We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise,

Than when we first begun.

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound,

That saved a wretch like me.

I once was lost, but now I’m found.

Was blind, but now I see.

Amazing grace, oh amazing grace,

That saved a wretch like me.

Oh amazing grace, amazing grace.

Frère Jacques

French Lyrics

Frère Jacques, Frère Jacques,

Dormez-vous? Dormez-vous?

Sonnez les matines! Sonnez les matines!

Ding, dang, dong. Ding, dang, dong.

English Translation

Brother John, Brother John,

Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping?

Ring [the bells for] the matins! Ring [the bells for] the matins!

Ding, dang, dong. Ding, dang, dong.

A Dream Is a Wish

A dream is a wish your heart makes

When you’re fast asleep

In dreams you will lose your heartaches

Whatever you wish for, you keep Have faith in your dreams and someday

Your rainbow will come smiling through

No matter how your heart is grieving

If you keep on believing The dream that you wish will come true