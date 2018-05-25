Laughter is Extremely Healthy: The Best and Funniest Baby Videos

Ya know, you’re probably gonna watch some of funny baby videos and think “Man, this is the best thing in the world.” And you’d be absolutely right. For many years now, scientists, psychologists and doctors have been claiming that laughter is the medicine. Apart from the obvious benefits, like pure happiness and generally feeling good, there are various advantages. You only need to take a look at how much kids and toddlers love to laugh and you’ll understand why it’s the most precious thing in the world.

Funny Baby Videos Makes Toddlers and Parents Chuckle

Well, that was hilarious and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t continue down this road of funniness. Before we do, you should know exactly what happens when you laugh. Laughter has all sorts of awesome benefits:

Laughing helps the body release endorphins , which lead to an overall sense of well-being. They can even temporarily relieve pain.

, which lead to an overall sense of well-being. They can even temporarily relieve pain. Laughing is great for the heart . When you laugh, that increases blood flow, which help protect you against a heart attack.

. When you laugh, that increases blood flow, which help protect you against a heart attack. Laughing could lead to a longer life . It has been know for some time now that a strong sense of humor and plenty of laughing helps people live longer; that’s according to a study in Norway.

. It has been know for some time now that a strong sense of humor and plenty of laughing helps people live longer; that’s according to a study in Norway. Laughing improves the immune system , in addition to decreasing stress hormones , thus improving your resistance to disease.

, in addition to decreasing stress hormones , thus improving your resistance to disease. Laughing burns calories . Experiencing a good and honest laugh for 10 to 15 minutes may burn around 40 calories.

. Experiencing a good and honest laugh for 10 to 15 minutes may burn around 40 calories. Laughing is relaxing for your entire body. Healthy and regular laughter relieves physical tension and reduces stress, which relaxes your muscles for 45 minutes after.

Now, that we know all that. Let’s have a look at some more funny baby videos. Check it out:

Okay, if that wasn’t enough for ya, then how about some lemon tasting?