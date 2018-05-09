Fun and Utterly Superb Ideas for Baby Shower Gifts

If you thought getting baby christams gifts was insane, you’re gonna love this. When a newborn arrives to any household, usually things can get pretty chaotic. In fact, you can safely say that welcoming a baby into the family is one of life’s loveliest and most precious miracles. So, without beating about the bush, this is a time when people tend to get overwhelmed by all sorts of challenges, to-dos and whatnot. One of the biggest problems is reorganizing the household, not to mention making a list of newborn must-haves. Whether you’ve just become a mom yourself, or you are planning to purchase useful items for friends or relatives, you should know that there are so many cool things to get for baby shower gifts.

The Lovely Baby Shusher

You may have heard many people referring to the Baby Shusher as the “soothing sleep miracle for babies.” In a nutshell, this reproduces the “shush” noise repeatedly, which kind of mimics the sounds of being in the womb. Thanks to the Baby Shusher, parents can save their breath, because it will do the task for them. Of course, it’s up to you how long your baby will listen to these sounds (say, 15 or 30 mins). You can also set the volume, all depending on what your baby likes best. All in all, one of the best baby shower gifts you can find.

Baby Boba Wrap

Baby Boba Wraps are swiftly becoming a trendy thing among parents. To put it as simply as possible, when using the Boba Wrap, the moms hands will be free to handle any chores or basically do anything. Meanwhile, the baby can snuggle next to mom. It’s a great purchase for new parents, especially for moms who are on the go.

Baby Blanket Set

Babies love being comfy and they love cuddling up next to moms and dads. If you’re looking for some baby shower gifts, try a lovely, warm blanket. For example, the Luvable Friends Flannel Blankets (Blue) are cute, and even cheap. Believe me, the new parents will thank you for this. When newborns are concerned practical gifts are the greatest. If this doesn’t suit your style, you can also try the Tula Baby blankets; made from lightweight and breathable fabric, which allows babies to sleep easily and without overheating.

Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift Set

Okay, once again we emphasize that as far as baby shower gifts go, being pragmatic is key. In other words, sticking to things like blanket sets, or sets that combine various baby items, is probably your safest bet. The Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift, for instance, features a full set of plant-based baby skincare products, ideal for baby bathtime. The handy little set won’t cost you much and includes other useful skincare essentials such as Foam Shampoo for Newborns, Gentle Cleansing Gel, No-Rinse Cleansing Water, Hydra Bebe Body Lotion and Diaper Rash Cream 123.

Additional Super-Cool Ideas for Baby Shower Gifts

Look out moms, more baby shower gift ideas coming your way:

There’s really a whole bunch of terrific stuff you can get. Even if you do not have the time for some serious shopping, chances are you’ll stumble upon some of these items in shopping malls, or at the very least you can order them online: