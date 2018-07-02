Best Indoor Family Board Games for Toddlers and Teens

Summer is the best time to keep your toddlers occupied with a variety of outdoor activities. However, if your summer days are anything like in my part of the world, you’ll have lots of rainy days as much as sunny days. Before you start thinking about what to do, why don’t you try and take a few steps to keep the kids busy while their at home. There are so many ways to have fun in the house, while learning something – also toddlers like when their parents get involved, so try and look for games that are awesome for both adults and kids. Meanwhile, the best way to have fun and help kids stimulate those little brain cells is to try out one of the many cool family board games.

Top Family Board Games for Kids and Parents

There’s a whole bunch of things your kids can do while they are indoors, but usually both toddlers and teens just love a good, old-fashioned board game they can enjoy with their siblings or their parents. Here’s a list of a family board games; just take your pick and give them a whirl:

Zingo

Zingo is a classic. The latest edition of the game offers an additional Zingo card, which means that up 7 players can join the fun. The board game also has a unique Zinger device that is practically guaranteed to appeal to kids of all ages. The instructions available are easy to learn, so everyone can dive into the game asap. More importantly, this board game is actually great for early readers, seeing as it helps improve language and matching skills, via fast and fun play. You can purchase the game right here.

Candy Land

As far as traditional board games go, if you can believe it, this one actually is 50 years old. So, yeah it’s right up there with other classic and fun board games like Monopoly and Risk. The beauty of this family board game is that it’s a terrific activity for toddlers (ages of 3-6). The colorful cards and tempting treats that are on offer in Candy Land, will bring many, many hours of fun for kids on those long rainy days. Enjoy!

Monopoly

Honestly, having a day indoor without playing Monopoly is almost considered a sin. Seriously though, even after so many years, Monopoly just doesn’t get old. Adults, toddlers and teens still enjoy the hell out of it. The best part is that each region has its own specific version and they are all immense fun. You can, of course, play the classic version or grab the Here & Now Edition. It’s got new tokens and new properties like Boston’s Fenway Park, Houston’s Johnson Space Center, and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Ages 8+.

Oh Snap

Oh Snap (Age 8+) is perfect for family board game fun. Oh Snap is simple, and unique game. In case you haven’t heart of it, it involves a spring-loaded crossbar that is kept in place by rows of packed wooden discs. Every turn a player selects one of the discs to remove. If the bar moves while a disc is being removed, the player loses a point, and he/she gains a point if the bar doesn’t move. Simply as that. You can grab the game here.

Hedbanz

Possibly one of the most entertaining board games for kids, the completely hilarious guessing game kicks off when the players put a headband and choose a card and then place it in the headband, while facing other players. Players ask ‘yes or no’ questions to figure out what they are – animal, object, fruit or vegetable. If you’re the first one to guess what you are, victory is yours. Enjoy this awesome (Age 8+) game.

Star Wars: Rebellion

Everyone loves Star Wars (unless they love Star Trek) and Star Wars Rebellion is one of the latest family board games specifically tailored for Star Wars fans. You can take part in in the never-ending battle between the Rebels and the Galactic Empire. There’s a two-piece board in the package, as well as over 150 miniatures and cards with the well-known Star Wars heroes and baddies. Just so you know, teens will get the best kick out of this, but it’s also great for moms and dads. Enjoy!

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Second Edition

Following the death of King Robert Baratheon, Westeros is preparing for war. The Game of Thrones family board allows players to take charge of one of the major houses of the seven kingdoms, as they fight for the Iron Throne. Players can resort to any strategy they see fit in order to tip the balance in their favor as they fight to gain influence in the realm of Westeros. If you have your heart set on enjoying this one, before Season 8 hits, then head over this way.