Educational Apps for Kids: Make Your Kids Smile and Learn

We live in an age where our children are surrounded by technology and it can’t be helped. Now, as much as technology can be useful, psychologists and pediatricians continue to warn against their use. There is very good reason for this. So, before digging into any of the following apps for kids, make sure you understand certain crucial health-related matters. Technology can have a serious impact on your toddler’s mental and physical health. Specifically, mobile phones and tablets can hurt both kids and parents.

Bearing that in mind though, you have to remember that the crucial thing is moderation. Providing you stick to that, you’ll do fine with some of these awesome apps.

Disney Story Central

We’ve all been there – preparing the little ones for bed can really be a powerful bonding moment, but it’s not an easy task, if you’ve had a tiring day. So, Disney Story Central offers a huge choice of cool e-books crammed with familiar Disney characters, ranging from Doc McStuffins, and Mickey Mouse, to all of your kids’ favorites from Frozen. Read-along narration and personalized book recommendations are included. This app is 2 years+, and the best part is that the first 4 books are free for iPad. Additional purchase packages start at $4.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

You cannot go wrong with the Very Hungry Caterpillar app, which awesome artwork (inspired by Eric Carle own work) and, of course, including the very hungry caterpillar. The app encourages little artists to draw, paint, color, design and create in cool and unique ways. You can grab the app for $4.49 iPhone and iPad.

Tiny Robot Maker

The delightful little 3-dollar app gives toddlers a chance to make colourful robots from different pieces of scrap metal parts, pipes and cogs. When the kid is done, those creations may be printed out and turned into the coolest birthday cards, and party invitations ever.

Even More Cool Apps for Kids

There’s a wide range of awesome apps for kids out there, so you might want to give these a peek as well: