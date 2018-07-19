Super-Easy and Beautiful Hairstyles for Little Girls

Kids have all sorts of hairs. As every mom knows, their hair can get entangled, messed up, fluffy and so on and so forth. In order to avoid and frustration or mess regarding your toddler’s hair, you can resort to a number of solutions. The following easy hairstyles for little girls won’t take you too long to learn. In addition, they can be mastered by kids, moms and even dads.

Twisted Braid Ponytail Hairstyle

The twisted braid ponytail is quite straightforward. Here’s what you’re gonna need to make it:

What to Use

– Hair brush

– Hair elastics

Creating the Right Style

– Simply brush and remove all the knots and tangles from your daughter’s hair. Then tie the hair in a high ponytail.

– Take the 3-inch section of hair from the braid, gently, and then braid it right towards the end.

– Then you need to secure the end of the braid by using the hair elastic.

– Simply twist the braid around the ponytail about 3 or 4 times.

– After that, take out the hair elastic from the end of the braid and, presto.

Crown Of Braids Hairstyle

Now this one might seem a bit tricky, but once you’ve mastered it, you’ll love it and so the precious little princess. In fact, she’ll probably go nuts over the mere idea of having a lovely crown of braids on her head.

What to Use

– For this you need a bit of texturizing spray

– Hair elastics

Creating the Right Style

– Gently part your toddler’s hair at the middle.

– Make a horizontal parting from right behind her ears, thus separating the front from the back.

– Then just tie two ponytails on either side with this front hair.

– After that, take use the right ponytail to create a gap in the hair above the hair elastic with your fingers.

– Flip the ponytail up and into this gap to topsy tail it.

– Then you need to repeat steps 4 and 5 on the right ponytail.

– You’ll need to braid the ponytails right, and use hair elastics to secure the ends.

– Using the braids, just tie one knot at the back of the head like you’d tie shoelaces together.

– Turn the end of the right braid over the left braid and then secure it with bobby pins on the other side.

– Just repeat the previous step with the left braid to complete the magic, crowny look.

Half-Up Top Knot Hairstyle

If it’s simplicity and beauty you want, well, this will probably end up being one of your top choices. Mind you, being simple is not the best thing about this particular hairstyle. First of all, the half-up top knot doesn’t take long to make and it’s very easy. Next off, the hairstyle suits all types of faces, so that’s a major plus.

What to Use:

– Hair elastics

– Brush

– Bobby pins



Creating the Right Style:

– Part the child’s hair and create a concave around the temple.

– Pull all the hair from the temple upwards into a ponytail.

– Then use the hair elastic to secure the ponytail. Make a bun simply by wrapping it around the elastic.

– Use bobby pins to secure the bun.

– Complete the hairstyle by adding a dash of hairspray.

Half Up Twist Hairstyle

Another extremely simple, yet incredibly pretty hairstyle that’ll no doubt appeal to the kid and it can be made in no time at all. Bear in mind that this style is best suited for faces that oval-shaped faces or diamond or heart. It’s great for everyday, and casual use.

What to Use:

– Wide brush

– Bobby pins

– Hairspray



Creating the Right Style:

– First up, separate the hair at the crown,. Gently take part from the top and slowly comb it backward.

– Use a broad brush to comb that area a bit. Then use the bobby pins to secure it on the crown.

– After that, separate a part of hair from the front ear and then twist. Place the twisted hair on top of the pins.

– Then, just repeat the same on the other side. Secure with bobby pins.

– Remember, if the bobby pins can’t be seen, then you’ve successfully made the hairstyle.

– Complete with a just a dash of hairspray.

More Easy Hairstyles for Little Girls

Of course, if that’s not enough for you (and I’m sure you’re gonna want to explore more hairstyles), the options are endless. Take a look at these cool girl hairstyles below: