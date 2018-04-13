Easy and Healthy Baby Food Recipes

When your toddlers start to grow, and believe me, it happens faster it’ll be no time until they are ready to switch from breastfeeding and infant formula to solids. More than anything else, you’re gonna want to keep an eye on the ingredients when preparing food for your little ones. In that respect, sticking to organic is the wisest move you can make. In addition, you will be wanting healthy baby food recipes, which are quick and easy.

Healthy Baby Food Recipes Need Healthy Ingredients

Of course, organic food isn’t cheap. Even so, regardless of your family budget, your baby should be getting at least some of the following foods:

Fruit:

– apples

– nectarines

– strawberries

– peaches

– grapes

Vegetables:

– pease

– celery

– spinach

– cucumbers

– cherry tomatoes

– potatoes

Banana Purée

Ah yes, the banana – the quintessential ingredient for splendid baby food recipes, and indeed the no. 1 fruit generally. It’s been noted that bananas are rich in fiber and potassium. What’s more, the banana is a natural antacid and it goes easy on the tummy (your baby will thank you for that, trust me). A word of caution though; overdoing bananas may lead to constipation. At any rate, the banana puree recipe is a top choice, definitely.

Carrot Purée

Utilizing carrots is probably your safest bet when it comes to making the switch to solids. Carrots are naturally sweet and have a pleasant texture. Rich with antioxidant beta carotene and vitamin A, carrots are basically just the ticket for giving your toddler a nice and healthy meal.

Homemade Brown Rice Baby Cereal

Any mother will put their babies on cereal at an age of 6 months. Doctors will recommend this too, especially to move away from formula. The brown rice baby cereal can be made with short grain brown rice. To top it off it’s straightforward. The rice is grinded or blended. Don’t forget to ground the rice and then store in a sealed container. Grab full recipe.

Apple Fennel Puree (Homemade)

The Apple fennel puree is a perfect homemade puree; really healthy and easy to make. All you need is a single fennel bulb and 2 apples (any type). Babies will no doubt develop a taste for sweeter fruits like Fuji apples. Just steam the fennel and mix with cored, peeled and chopped apples. Cook that for 4 minutes. Give it a nice mash with the food processor and put into airtight containers in the fridge. Check out the full recipe here.

Baked Sweet Potato Purée

Sweet potatoes have amazing health benefits. For one thing, they are crammed with fiber and vitamins, not to mention antioxidants. Making a straightforward purée from this, with a dash of milk (or water), will give your toddler a delicious and nutritious meal.

Chicken Carrot Baby Puree

Ya know, combining ingredients such as meat and vegetables, is usually the quickest way to get your baby filled with healthy nutrients. The lovely chicken and carrots puree is fast and easy to make and, on top of that, it can be stored it the freezer for months. Check it out.

How to Make Baby Food

Okay, after all these amazing baby food recipes, you’re going to want to know how to pull it off. Well, believe it or not, making baby food is actually quite simple to begin with. Even so, it wouldn’t hurt to have a peek at the video below, to get your bearings: