Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Wife Lauren Celebrate Arrival of Newborn

Alright, folks, just in case you’ve missed the news, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian, are proudly celebrating the arrival of their newborn baby. Their second baby girl is named Tiana Gia. They officially confirmed the news on April 23, this year.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”Dwayne Johnson had a darn good excuse for missing out on a chance to promote his film Skyscraper Wednesday at CinemaCon.

So, yeah, the word is that The Rock is on “baby duty,” committing fully to the task as you can see below:





The Rock added that this new baby duty has put him on “team no-sleep; a lot of you guys know what that’s like.”