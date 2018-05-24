What You Need to Make DIY Padsicles

Let’s face it, DIY padsicles are an absolute must-have for all moms after they have experienced birth. In fact, having cold packs is perfect for postpartum self-care. It means you’ll have something to soothe the pain and irritation that usually occurs after birth. Use as many perineum cold packs (as the nurses give at the hospital), because they work pretty well. Bear in mind, that these are on the bulky side, so using just over 2-3 days after giving birth should be enough. That’s where the DIY Padsicles come in.

What to Get if You Need DIY Padsicles

Chlorine-Free Maxi pads

Witch Hazel (lcohol-free, organic witch hazel)

Organic Aloe Vera Gel

Spray Bottle

Plastic Baggie ( freezer bags)

Lavender Essential Oil

What to do if You Need DIY Padsicles

Fill up your bottle half way with Witch Hazel Add in your Essential Oils Add in Aloe Vera ( Optional – but this is great for an added cooling effect) Shake Top up with Witch Hazel Keep in the fridge for added cooling effect

Using this spray any time to aid your discomfort is the key (use the spray especially after going to the toilet). Another thing you can do is spray on the sanitary pads for an added cooling/healing effect.