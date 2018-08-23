What Are Diaper Parties and How to Throw Them

If you have been a mom for some time, or if you are surrounded by moms, then you definitely know that in today’s society there are so many ways to celebrate the arrival of a newborn. If it’s not wacky and fun gender reveal parties, then it’s down to all sorts of cool ideas for baby shower gifts and, of course, there are many others ways. However, lately, a lot people are also taking the time to throw baby diaper parties. Now, when gender reveal parties takes place or baby showers, that usually involves time and effort on the mom’s side. Whereas, baby diaper parties are something that was definitely meant for dads. As a mom or a future mom, you’ll mostly be getting all of the attention, so if you feel like your man might be feeling a bit down, then suggest that he throws a diaper party. It’ll make him feel proud and he’ll have fun at the same time.

Diaper Parties Explained

As we’ve established, diaper parties are essential guy-oriented. It’s basically very simple and quite easy to organize. Also, if you can believe it, every guy is going to love it. So, unlike say baby showers, a diaper party involves something a majority of men enjoy thoroughly – beer. In fact, this kind of social event is also referred to as a beer and diaper party. In order to throw a proper diaper party, you’re gonna need lots of beer. In addition to this, the beer will be accompanied by a BBQ. Seriously, there are no small sandwiches or tiny snacks here. This is pure and simple an all-beer and all-BBQ event that also involves, yep you guessed it, diapers. Plenty of diapers. Basically, it’s very men-oriented, so feel free to turn on the TV as well, if there happens to be a match on – for any of dad’s friends who are worried about missing it. Yep, all guy things are allowed here.

Party Favors, Decorations and Cakes

Diaper parties are, once again, known for being very straightforward. If you’re thinking things are going to get too complicated with things like party favors, then think again. Of course, if you absolutely insist on having party favors, you might want to consider coming up with something the men attending the party will enjoy or like. There aren’t that many formulas or ideas on the subject available, and there’s a very good reason for that. The simple fact is that most men, probably including the dad as well, will be there to hang out with their mates, and to drink beer and have a chuckle.

Now, if we’re talking about diaper party decorations, it’s kind of the same deal. On a man-only gathering, where things like whisky and beer are the main focus, things like party decorations probably won’t get much attention. Of course, certain guys might want to improvise a bit and make the event more special by at least adding a few things here and there to spruce up the place. The truth is, almost everyone will be focused on having fun and drinking beer. Oh yeah, and of course making fun of the dad.

As for the cake, well, you can definitely make some effort there. Similarly to baby shower cakes, you can opt to make a diaper cake, which, as you may have guessed, is made of diapers. Generally, the actual diaper party cake can have a theme and it can include diapers or a beer can or two just for the fun of it. There are two factors at play here: the event is about the dad and the baby. So, there’s really not a lot you can go on. Thankfully, those two factors will help keep things fun and simple.

More Ideas for Diaper Parties

If the guys have gathered for a diaper party and are already focused on, say, watching a football match, then you have no worries. There are other possible activities. You can come up with diaper party games, for example. What immediately leaps to mind is having a chugging contest, which you can organize with a keg of beer and you can use the baby bottles for a drinking contest (he who drinks beer out of the baby bottle fastest wins – ya know it’s not as easy as you might think). It’s really down to you how you set this up. There are more cool ideas for diaper parties here, so check those out.