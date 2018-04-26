Cool and Straightforward Science Fair Projects for Kids

When it comes to science, kids don’t have to be doctors or brainiacs to make their contribution. Believe it or not, there’s plenty of cool stay-at-home science experiments that can be pulled off in the privacy of your own home or backyard. Ingredients that are needed for these are often easily obtained, or they are already available in your home. Science fair projects for kids can be extremely fun and educational. With very little effort, your kids can grow crystals, make smoking bubbles, create slime, make cool chemical cocktails (not dangerous, of course) and so on.

Learning Via Science Games

Playing games is one of the most favorite pastimes for both kids and parents. There’s an amazing variety science games that you can dig up online. One thing you can do in order to single out awesome science fair projects for kids is to stick to games. Some of these games will test your kid’s knowledge through gameplay, online quizzes and such.

Glowing, Smoking Bubbles

This particular science lesson is connected to the process of sublimation – i.e. when a substance transitions directly from a solid phase to a gas phase, skipping the liquid phase. All you have to do is add a bit of dry ice to bubble solution and the contents of an activated glow stick. After that, just enjoy a delightful glow-in-the-dark scene. This way you and your toddler will create glowing bubbles. WARNING: bear in mind that this one is best done with adult supervision.

Regrowing Leftovers

Plant science awaits. This is a process, which helps the little (or big) scientist discover the process of photosynthesis. All you have to do is re-grow food from scraps. This involves lettuces onions, potatoes, and the like. For this one try green onions – they are much easier. Plants need water and sunlight to grow, right? Right. Exposing scrap roots to that helps them recharge and, presto, they have re-grown. It may not be as fun as glowing, smoking bubbles but it’s still science.

Make Science Fun and Interesting for Your Kids

Kids usually want to have fun while they work, learn or do stuff. This goes for science as well. When taking part in various science fair projects for kids you might as well try keeping it a regular activity (say once every month or two). One of the coolest things you can do is to take them to a science or history museum. That way they may see or learn cool things, thus getting inspired to You can spend the day at a museum, work on science projects together, or read some of the many fun science articles for kids you can find online.

Even More Awesome Science Fair Projects for Kids

