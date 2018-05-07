Cool and Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Where would we be without our moms, eh? Mother’s day isn’t just a good way to reconnecting with your moms. It’s a chance to show them just how grateful you are for everything they’ve done since, oh, when you were born. Gifts can reinvigorate the relationship you have with your mom. While choosing the right item may not be easy, you are lucky that there are so many choices when it comes to mother’s day gifts. Have a peek at some of these cool suggestions below. Make sure it’s something she really likes, after all she deserves it.

Box of Chocolates

Yeah, this one’s a classic, we have to admit, but she’ll love it. Most people love chocolate, nay, they crave it. This particular slice of sweetness will make her the happiest mom ever. If you’ve been a good boy or a girl, she might even share them with you – or, if she’s anything like my mom, she’ll eat the whole damn thing herself and say: “I should never have pushed you out.” All kidding aside, I did get my mom a box of chocolates recently and she was really touched.

Cool Decorative Bookends

These one-of-a-kind bookends are the perfect way to show off her book collection and are works of art themselves. If you want to look for more, just stop by Amazon – there’s an amazing assortment of awesome decorative bookends.

Agate Mirror Box

The Agate Mirror Box can be the best place for mom to put her family jewels. It’s beautiful and practical, and it really doesn’t cost much either. She’ll be grateful, you’ll see.

Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

First off, you might want to check out these cool and very simply mother’s day gifts:

Mother’s Day Flowers

Okay, I realize that this is a big cliche. When you think about it though, there’s no doubt she’ll be disappointed with flowers. Pretty flowers are enough to make anyone’s heart melt. And if you simply didn’t have the time to get her anything, at least this way she’ll know you appreciate her. For the maximum effect, try same-day delivery flowers, because she won’t expect that.

Mother’s Day Themed Mug

Similarly to flowers, this may strike you as tacky. On the other hand, chances are she’ll like it anyway. After all, it’s the thought that counts. These days you can get custom print mugs, so you can also make an effort and think of a few heart-warming words to print on the side.