Why Classical Music is Great for Babies

From some angles, it’s a bit hard to believe that classical music has any effect on your baby whatsoever. However, the amazing thing is that for many years experts have agreed that listening to a range of classical tunes can greatly benefit your toddlers. Classical music for babies is not something that came totally out of the blue. Certain scientist claim when baby listens to classical music he or she will be healthier, smarter and happier. Not only that, but there has also been evidence that this type of music can actually help physical development, health, as well as intelligence.

Classical Music for Babies Actually Helps A Lot

To put it as simply as possible, many experiments were carried out with the sole purpose to discover just how toddlers react to classical tunes. The results were very clear and there is a large number ways this types melodies can benefit infants. Have a look:

Improves Children’s Moods

Classical music has one amazing quality to it. It can actually improve mental health. What’s more, research conducted by the American Music Therapy Association has shown that if a babies hear notes and rhythms of classical music, stimulated the production of endorphins or natural relaxants in the brain. For that reason, the mood of the baby will greatly improve and it will also relax the body. So, quite naturally, soothing effects eventually lead to better mental health and increased learning abilities.

Creating the Mozart Effect

You may have already heard of this one before. Classical music has something called the Mozart Effect, which is a recognized benefit for babies. Although it still a universally accepted belief, it has been documented that babies who listen to classical music have experience a temporary IQ boost. They also experienced increased spatial temporal reasoning abilities. This was discovered in an experiment conducted by French researcher Dr. Alfred A. Tomatis, who invented the term. He, of course, firmly believed that classical music stimulated brain development. Other researchers believe that listening to classical music encourages mental developments. On other hand, other researchers do not believe this. Even though the Mozart Effect may not be real, the many benefits show that classical music is good for babies.

It Helps Language Development

It appears that the connection between music and language development is very powerful. This was particularly noticed in young kids. So, toddlers who listen to classical music could learn to talk and to read considerably faster. They were also known to develop better memories and listening skills – both of which are crucial to learning language.

It’s Good for Their Physical Health

Whether you believe it or not, it has been known that unlike other types of music, classical tunes are shown to have a calming effect on the mind and body. The structure and slow melodies tend to relax the mind, some studies, and the . heart, some studies have demonstrated. For that reason, babies sleep better, thus improving their mental health as well. Babies generally have a tough time sleeping. Babies who have suffered emotional trauma can benefit quite a lot from this type of music.

In closing, if you’re still wondering what kind of music will your toddler likes, or if they have trouble sleeping, then you can also try singing to them. Yep, that’s probably gonna have an even greater benefit. You can give these Gentle Baby Nursery Rhymes That’ll Put Your Toddler to Sleep.