Celebrity Toddler News: Royal Baby Name Favorites

Alrighty, nothing gets the public going than talk of a royal wedding or a royal baby. Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their newborn, on April 23, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose traditional, royal names for their previous children. Now, there’s a lot of name guessing going on for their son, who is fifth in line to the throne. Naturally, everyone’s also speculating about the royal baby name, but as far as we know, that name could be announced soon.

Of course, you have to love the Brits and how sensational royal stories can get. The royal baby name speculation continues. Things were hectic ever since William and Kate’s third child ever since they were expecting as of last September. Bets are already being accepted as to whether the name will be Arthur, Albert, James or Alexander.

The royal baby name aside, here’s the scoop on the previous children: The little Prince is named George Alexander Louis, while his sister is called Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. So, yeah, that’s an obvious nod to the royal family tree. Also, if you’re interested in how the whole royal shebang goes, in terms of succession, then read on carefully.

At present, should the Queen abdicate, retires or pass away, Prince Charles would be king. Of course, after that it gets a bit tricky, but this image will reveal all:

Ms Williams stated: “When Prince Charles was born we had to wait a month but it’s much quicker now so we expect to hear possibly by the end of today but definitely tomorrow. It was after a couple of days for both George and Charlotte.”

“It will be three names and the front runners I believe are Arthur and Albert, those are the Bookies favourites, and Jack is also quite popular as well. I think we’ll perhaps see Phillip in there as a middle name too,” Ms Williams added.

