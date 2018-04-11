Celebrity Moms Who Occasionally Hate Being Moms

As we all know not everyone is cut out for the demanding task of being a parent, especially being a committed full-time mother. Of course, the pressures of everyday life are bad enough, but being in the media spotlight constantly, creates even more pressure. We’ve seen quite a few women who have embraced motherhood at a later age. In the past few years a lot of celebrity moms have talked frequently about their experiences as parents. When it comes to being a mother, a majority of these celebs express their enthusiasm. On the other hand, some of them openly admit they struggle between parenting and the challenges of a modern-day celebrity mom.

Roseanne Bar

Roseanne is an amazing woman and we adore her. However, when it comes to parenting duties, and well, life in general, she is known for having controversial statements. “I hate every human being on earth. I feel that everyone is beneath me, and I feel they should all worship me. That’s what I told my kids,” she said. Now, this doesn’t necessarily imply that Roseanne hates being a mom, but it does illustrate how she feels about, well, everyone else. Do bear in mind that this particular statement doesn’t make Roseanne a bad person or a ‘bad mom,’ albeit it doesn’t exactly encourage other women who are in two minds about starting a family… Does it?

Olivia Wilde

Ah, yes, Olivia Wilde, of Cowboys and Aliens and Tron Legacy fame, has been quoted a few times on parenting. Olivia stated: “Air travel without a toddler is a goddamn spa day.” Once again, we’d like to point out that such a statement doesn’t mean Olivia hates her children. It quite simply means she prefers taking a day off from motherhood, which is completely understandable. Hell, we’ve all been there at some point. It’s impossible to constantly project an image of a strong and confident parent.





Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson joins the list of celebrity moms who sometimes get tired of being a parent. While she didn’t make any extreme statements on the matter (like other celebrity moms out there) she was quoted with this sentiment: “Sometimes I feel like a bad mom … Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children.” A lot of parents will be too proud to admit so, but when you’re watching your kids 24/7, it’s easy to get tired of it all.





Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, from the Black Swan movie, That’s 70s Show, and more, said about her daughter Wyatt, “I think if she killed someone, I would literally be like, ‘I got it, where do you want me to help you bury the body? I wouldn’t even question it, and I can’t say that about anybody else in my life.” However, this represents and interesting twist to this list, because Mila Kunis also said: “I felt like I was failing as a mother because I wasn’t there for her every minute of the day.” So, she is “failing”… Or is she? Well, if she is that committed and she is failing as a mom, then even the best parents are failing at being parents.

Adele

The weird thing is that a lot of these celebs are actually giving us some amazing life lessons. One of the most memorable quotes from singer and songwriter (and celebrity mom), Adele, was: “I think it’s the bravest thing not to have a child; all my friends and I felt pressurized into having kids, because that’s what adults do. I love my son more than anything, but on a daily basis, if I have a minute or two, I wish I could do whatever the f*^k I wanted, whenever I want. Every single day I feel like that.” It really doesn’t get more honest and truthful than that.



