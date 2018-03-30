8 Celebrity Moms Who Have Given Birth After 40

When we take a look at how many celebrities have become parents over the years, we cannot help but admire persistence and dedication both to work and family. Now, much of these stars and celebs have been around for a while, and only a handful of them have decided to become celebrity moms after the age of 40, which, again leaves us with nothing but feelings of admiration and respect. After all, as most of us know, it’s not easy to juggle with a successful career and a family life at the same time.

Gwen Stefani

Us singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actress, Gwen Stefani, recently gave birth Apollo Bowie Flynn. Gwen was 44 at the time. She already has older sons Kingston and Zuma (with then-husband, Gavin Rossdale). Back in 2015, Gwen said in an interview that Apollo’s birth was a surprise and a “miracle.”

Celine Dion

Legendary singer and GRAMMY winner Celine Dion has given birth to twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, in 2010. Celine was 42 years old at the time. The family suffered a major loss though. Celine’s husband and father of her children, Rene Angelil, died on January 14, 2016, after fighting a really long and tough battle with cancer.

Geena Davis



Back in 2002, the Oscar winning actress Geena Davis gave birth to a lovely daughter, Alizeh. Geena reached the pinnacle of fame after staring in Ridley Scott’s classic, Thelma & Louise. What’s even more impressive is that when she reached the age of 48, Geena also gave birth to twin boys, Kian and Kaiis. “It’s been really wonderful, but it was overwhelming,” she said.

Susan Sarandon

Geena Davis co-starred in Thelma & Louise with Susan Sarandon, and Susan also welcomed Jack and Miles with her then-partner, Tim Robbinsm, at a later age. Susan was 42 and 45, when she gave birth to her kids. Before that she was already mom to daughter Eva Amurri.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey is currently one of the most prominent female comedians, and a two-time Golden Globe winner. Back in 2011, when she reached the age of 41. she gave birth to her second child, Penelope.

Kim Besinger

Kim Besinger, the Oscar winning actress was 41 when she gave birth to her daughter with then-husband, Alec Baldwin. They named her Ireland. However, the couple split up back in 2002.

Mariah Carey

In 2011, the GRAMMY-winning singer gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe when she was 42. Carey revealed that she won’t be having any kids after Roe and Roc. “Those are my two babies,” she said recently. “I think they would be so jealous because they get upset when I pet the dog.”

Helen Hunt



The Mad About You star was 40 when her daughter, Makena Lei, was born. She discussed the difficulties that she and beau Matthew Carnahan experienced on the road to pregnancy with Ladies’ Home Journal in 2008.

“It turned out to be tougher to get pregnant than I thought it would be,” she said. “I tried for a long time, and it just didn’t happen, to the point where getting pregnant became the greatest wish – and the greatest challenge – of my life. My fate wasn’t to jump into the backseat of a car and have a baby. My boyfriend and I were on our last big try, and if the baby hadn’t come, we would have adopted. But then I did get pregnant – in 2003.”