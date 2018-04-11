Celebrity Kids Who Are Friends

As time goes by, more and more celebs are bravely bringing their newborns into the spotlight of fame. In addition, we’ve noticed that a lot of these celebrity kids have now grown-up and become friends over the years. So, in short, that’s celebrity kids, from celebrity moms and dads, who are becoming celebrity friends – how cool is that!

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon’s Girls

Actress Drew Barrymore (still mostly known for first appearing in Spielberg’s sci-fi class, ET) stopped by “The Tonight Show” back in November last year, and both she and talk show host Jimmy Fallon talked about the friendship that exists between their kids. “Our babies play with each other,” revealed Fallon, who then showed photos of his his daughter, Winnie Rose, playing with Barrymore’s two girls, Olive, and Frankie. Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, are friends with Barrymore and her husband, Will Kopelman.





Neil Patrick Harris and Elton John’s Kids

Possibly one of the best known celebrity kids friendships is the one between the children of Neil Patrick Harris and legendary musician and singer, Elton John. It’s been revealed that they both took family vacations, at least since the year 2010. Harris is married to David Burtka, and they are both parents to, Gideon and Harper. Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, have two boys – Zachary and Elijah.





Egypt Dean, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon

Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, have had a cute little toy-car-racing play date with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’ son, Egypt, who is 6. This happened back in 2012.





Dixie Followill And Olivia Benson Swift

Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge’s 5-year-old daughter, Dixie, and Taylor Swift’s Olivia (cat) are super-awesome friends it seems. As celebrity kids go, this is a pretty cool celeb friendship, one that promises to be long and fruitful one.





Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Actress Angelina Jolie and singer Gwen Stefani, two well-known celeb friends, gave birth within days of each other, and while their friendship blossoms, their kids are bonding as well.