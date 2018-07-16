Celebrity Toddler Names: Celebs Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

We’ve seen so many interesting practices when it comes to name giving. After all, people are very particular with naming toddlers. In addition, there are diverse trends many parents follow when giving names to their babies. For example, check out these extremely popular girl names everyone is obsessed with. Now, so many celebrities are known for giving all sorts of cool names to their newborns. Of course, some of them get inspiration in the most unlikely places. The following celebrity baby names were inspired by Disney cartoons.

Celebrity Baby Names Inspired by Disney Characters

The phenomenon is not unheard of though. After all, so many moms and dads have been known to give names to their toddlers after being inspired by cartoon or movie characters. With Disney mind you, it just makes complete sense. We’ve all grown up watching so many wonderful characters and stories that were adapted and wonderfully told by Disney. You do not need to look any further than the classics. For starters, just check out how many cute baby characters Disney has come up with over the years:

Mowgli from The Jungle Book – It appears that Ashlee Simpson and ex-husband Pete Wentz decided to have an Alice in Wonderland-themed wedding. But that’s not the only Disney-flavored moment in their lives. They also opted to name their son, Bronx Mowgli. “The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over,” they explained to the NY Daily News, “so … it’s a cool name.”

Nala from The Lion King – Actress Halle Berry decided to name her daughter Nahla Ariela (now 10 years old). Yep, that name definitely has that Disney flavor to it. Just to refresh your memory, in The Lion King Nala was Simba’s best pal of The Lion King, while and Ariel the central female character of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “Halle has always been a huge fan of the Disney films,” a source close to her revealed. “She wanted to make a reference to her favourite two films with the name, but added her own take on them too.”

Tiana from The Princess and The Frog – So, when news reached us that Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter Cairo Tiahna was named Tiana, it immediately became obvious that was in honor of the ambitious and hardworking Princess Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. “Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here,” Mowry-Hardrict said. It must also be said that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also named his daughter Tiana and was clearly inspired by the same character.

Briar Rose from The Sleeping Beauty – Back in October 2014, former couple Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson named their first child, Briar Rose. Briar Rose was, of course, Princess Aurora’s other name that was given to her by the three fairies who raised her in the forest, to shield her from the evil sorceress, Maleficent. “We both love all things Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name,” Christensen (known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars episodes II and III), said in 2015. “We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now.”

Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ made the choice to name their older daughter, Esmeralda Amada. Partially inspired by the gorgeous dancing Gypsy in 1996’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In the cartoon Esmeralda seeks justice and teaches Quasimodo that real beauty lies within and not on the outside. “Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it’s a beautiful name,” Mendes explained to Vanity Fair.