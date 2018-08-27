Preparing Kids For Preschool and Kindergarten: Books That Make Your Kids Smart

Maybe it’s high time you give all those educational videos or educational apps a rest. Knowledge it best accumulated through reading and studying. Children usually grow up so fast. As a mom, you’ll go from changing baby diapers to worrying about what books your kid should be reading. When that day comes, you should know that, thankfully when it comes to books for preschoolers, there is an amazing number of options out there. There are so many wonderful, and inspirational children stories; incredible and imaginative tales, most of which are not only great fun for the kid, but also very educational.

Books for Preschoolers That Are A Must

While not every book will appeal to every child, it often happens that different parents prefer giving different things to their children. In other words, different people like different themes. Despite that, most of these stories have a universal appeal to both kids and parents, and best of all they each contain valuable lessons for your kids. Have a look below, and take your pick.

Everything You need for a Treehouse by Carter Higgins with Emily Hughes (Illustrator)

The well-written, gorgeously illustrated book “Everything You need for a Treehouse” was published recently and many parents have been picking it up like crazy. The premise behind this cute, little book is simple: it focuses on the outdoors and exploring. Its poem-like form and illustrations will make this an excellent bedtime read for both boys and girls. You can grab hold of this lovely book right this way.

Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Illustrator)

Following Gruffalo’s child, Zog and the Flying Doctors is actually the second sequel from children’s book creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. In this particular story we meet a somewhat clumsy dragon named, Zog. We learn that Zog and his companions Princess Pearl, and Sir Gadabout have taken to the skies!

“No sniffly lion or sunburned mermaid will go without care while the flying doctors are on duty. But Princess Pearl’s unconventional career path doesn’t sit so well with her uncle, the king. He thinks princesses should stay in their towers and embroider cushions all day!”

You can find the book right here.

David Goes to School by David Shannon

Out of all the books for preschoolers, this was offers an extremely important lesson to all kids. In other words, if you want your kids to be more aware of what the should not at school, then you might want to pick this up, pronto. David Goes to School sees the main character, David, as someone who gets into complicated situations almost all the time. Not only does this book contain examples of appropriate and inappropriate school behavior, but it’s also very fun to read. Your kids will definitely get a chance to laugh while reading. Head right this way to purchase this book.

I Am Too Absolutely Small for School by Lauren Child

In this book we meet Lola who isn’t exactly on board with the idea of going to school. After all, she knows very well how to count to ten, and she thinks that there is no need to master the skills of writing, when people can easily make phone calls instead. Of course, Lola is accompanied by her big brother Charlie who is going to make Lola rethink her priorities and that school is indeed very important (oh yeah, and Lola will also be joined by her invisible friend, and who can really resist friendship with someone invisible?). If you think this is the right book for preschoolers, and more specifically for your kids, then purchase I Am Too Absolutely Small here.

What is Poo? By Katie Daynes with Marta Alvarez Miguens

When kids come to a certain age (preschool age in particular), they will start to ask lots and lots of questions. Some of these questions will be easy to answer, but most of them won’t be. Of course, when they become a bit older, the first thing kids will enjoy is talking and speaking naughty words, so when you think about it, when they see a cheerfully illustrated book about poop you can be pretty sure the will jump at the chance to read through it. This particular book is very educational. It can also be used when you are faced with challenge of potty training. You may purchase the book right here.

Mom, It’s My First Day of Kindergarten! by Hyewon Yum

Some kids are getting ready for school, but some little ones are preparing for kindergarten. If this is the case with your toddler, you should definitely consider getting this adorable little book. It tells the tale of a small boy who is extremely excited to head off to kindergarten for the very first time. While his mother is kind of worried about many things and how things will go, the boy starts to reassure the mom. Feeling like this could be the book for you and the toddler, then purchase it right here.

Dad’s First Day by Mike Wohnoutka

In this story, Dad and Oliver hang out every day during the long summer, just playing and basically enjoying life. Of course, the time has come to go to school, which mad dad a very nervous. You can pretty much guess the twist here: school doesn’t just make kids nervous, excited and scared, but that goes for parents too. If you’re interested and you think your kid will like this book, then grab it right this way.