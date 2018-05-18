Best PS4 Games for Kids, Toddlers and Parents

The gaming world has become such a rich market. Nowadays, deciding what’s the best console for your children could be almost as difficult as deciding what are the best PS4 games for kids and parents. The main thing is that you want to enjoy some of the coolest video game experiences and share those with your toddlers. You are in luck, because these days there’s an amazing assortment of terrific PlayStation 4 games to choose from.

Journey

This is the sort of game you’ll definitely want to try yourself. It’s perfect for moms, dads and kids of all ages. It was first released on the PlayStation 3 console, but the game became one of the most beloved Sony franchises and was quickly remastered for the PS4. It has a captivating soundtrack, and gorgeous art direction. To top it all off, it’s one of the best games you can play if you want to unwind on the living room sofa. You can purchase the game digitally through the PlayStation Store.

LEGO Worlds

Kids love LEGO. Parents lovey LEGO. What better way to have fun with the whole family than playing a LEGO-themed video game on your console. The PlayStation 4 version of LEGO Worlds is awesome, because they feature a narrative that kids can follow easily. Best of all, LEGO games are highly entertaining for both toddlers and grow-ups. In addition, games like this one will increase your child’s creativity. You can purchase the game over at Amazon.

Minecraft

The all-time classic. If your kids are not playing Minecraft already, be sure they will be soon. In fact, chances are that while you’re reading this, your kid has already learned about the game through fiends. Minecraft encourages children not only to you their brain as they play one of the many amazing levels, but also to make their own worlds. Grab the game here.

Just Dance

Every year, another new Just Dance game comes out. Your kids will worship this one, especially if you get them the latest edition of the game, which includes most of the latest musical hits and singles. So, grab the game at Amazon, and join the party and dance away. This is also the perfect game to invite friends over and compete in various dancing challenges.

Rayman Legends

There are so many cool couch co-op games out there to enjoy the family. The Rayman series, however, is in the very top choices here. Why? Well, because it features so many brilliantly designed areas, it has beautifully animated cartoonish characters, and above all, it is crammed with side-splitting jokes and humor. Enjoy. Grab the game over at Amazon.

Choose the Best PS4 Games for Kids

